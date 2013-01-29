CCG Catalyst Hires Paul Danola as Practice Manager and Senior Consultant

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Phoenix-based CCG Catalyst, a bank consulting firm providing strategic guidance for financial organizations, has named Paul Danola as Practice Manager and Senior Consultant.

In this position, Danola works with bank clients on strategic initiatives in business planning, product management, product development, and solution integration. In his more than 30 years of banking experience, he has served with top core solutions providers FIS (formerly Metavante) and Fiserv in executive roles integral to the strategic growth of each firm and its client banks. His business segments have included wealth management, core banking, business analytics, delivery channel optimization, enterprise risk management, and consulting.

“With his experience in top-tier banking institutions, Paul brings the firm a critical perspective on Top 100 banking strategy, which is where our firm continues to focus,” said Paul Schaus, president of CCG Catalyst. “We look forward to his representing CCG Catalyst at industry events with vendors, associations, and other key banking industry groups.”

Mr. Danola completed executive management studies at Columbia University and New York University. He is active in multiple Milwaukee-area community-based organizations.

About CCG Catalyst

Founded in 1998, Phoenix-based CCG Catalyst is a bank consulting firm providing strategic planning to North American and international banks. The company offers its clients strategic advice regarding customized solutions that boost profitability and enhance service levels, particularly when dealing with the adoption of technology, new business practices and growing market share. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.ccg-catalyst.com.