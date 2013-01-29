Taco Bell® Releases Full LIVE MÁS® Super Bowl XLVII Advertisement Online

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

There's no need to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to join 87 year-old Bernie Goldblatt and friends on an epic nighttime adventure as today, Taco Bell® is releasing its full 60-second Super Bowl commercial on the brand's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/tacobell). The brand commercial, “Viva Young,” will air towards the end of the second quarter of the game broadcasted Feb. 3, 2013, on the CBS Television Network. The spot will be bookended by a pre-game ad launching the new Cantina Bell® Steak Burrito and a Facebook offer for a free churro with any purchase on Feb. 4, LIVE MÁS® Monday.

In the brand's first Super Bowl spot since 2010, created by Deutsch LA, Goldblatt and friends will take viewers on an unforgettable journey after “escaping” from their retirement home. The night starts off with a dip in someone else's swimming pool and then includes stops at a dance club and tattoo parlor before heading to a Taco Bell for Fourthmeal. They arrive back at the retirement home, unnoticed of course, right as the sun is rising with “new friends” and many memories. The commercial will be set to the music of Taco Bell® Feed the Beat® artist and six-time GRAMMY® Award nominee fun.'s “We Are Young,” which will be sung in Spanish.

“By releasing “Viva Young” online before the Super Bowl, we're rewarding our biggest fans and bringing them inside the brand,” said Brian Niccol, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Taco Bell Corp. “We want to share the spot with our Team Members, franchisees and online fans first so they're in the know before Super Bowl Sunday, so we can engage with them in social and digital spaces.”

"There's a common misconception that to appeal to Millennials you have to show Millennials. The reality is to appeal to them you simply need to entertain and engage them. And that's what this entire integrated effort does," said Mike Sheldon, CEO of Deutsch LA. Sheldon continues, "We've all had an epic night out on the town followed by a trip to Taco Bell. ‘Viva Young' is a surprising and fresh way to remind people of that."

In addition to “Viva Young,” Taco Bell will also have a 30-second ad supporting a new Steak Burrito on the chef-inspired Cantina Bell menu. The spot, entitled “Grande Papi,” will be set to the 1994 hit song entitled “Big Poppa,” and as a reflection of Taco Bell's Mexican-inspired heritage, will also be sung in Spanish. In the commercial, a young father leaves his home with his infant child in his front baby carrier, headed to Taco Bell to purchase the new Cantina Bell® Steak Burrito, getting favorable looks and smiles from female passersby.

As an added benefit, the “Viva Young” spot will direct consumers to the brand's Facebook page to learn more about “LIVE MÁS® Monday,” a post-game giveaway for a free churro with any purchase during regular store hours on Monday, Feb. 4. Limit one per person per coupon while supplies last at participating locations.

“We are always looking for ways to encourage our community to LIVE MÁS® and thank our consumers for being so loyal, and we thought giving something back to them was a great way to do just that,” added Niccol. “For those who are already craving the start of the next football season, why not reward yourself with a free churro from Taco Bell?”

On Jan. 18, Taco Bell released the prequel to “Viva Young,” an online teaser entitled “Grandpa Goes Wild.” The teaser first introduced Goldblatt, and showed him sneaking his suped-up motorized scooter into a football stadium to let loose, do some tricks like making “donuts” on the field, knocking over water coolers, yardage signs and a tackling dummy, all while escaping from security. The teaser has received more than 350,000 views and has gone viral.

The Super Bowl XLVII spot is being created by Deutsch LA, which has recently joined Taco Bell's agency roster along with lead agency Draftfcb.

