Research and Markets: The Canada Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2017: Market Profile

The Canadian defense budget, which stood at US$19.94 billion in 2012, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period, to reach US$23.38 billion by 2017.

SDI's "The Canada Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Canada.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

2.1. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

2.1.1. Canadian defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 6.98% during the review period

2.1.2. Military modernization, peacekeeping missions and Arctic sovereignty to drive defense expenditure

2.1.3. Defense budget expected to fall to 1.09% of GDP

2.2. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

2.2.1. Capital expenditure allocation expected to average 21.72% during the forecast period

2.2.2. Capital expenditure budget expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.83% during the forecast period

2.2.3. DND to spend US$82.53 billion on revenue expenditure during forecast period

2.3. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

2.3.1. Homeland security market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period

2.3.2. Cyber-attacks, terrorism and border security increase homeland security expenditure

2.3.3. Canada falls under some risk of terrorism category

2.3.4. Canada has terrorism index score of 0.1

2.4. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

2.4.1. Canada has the sixth-largest defense budget among NATO countries

2.4.2. The US and China dominate the global defense industry, while Canada ranks sixteenth

2.4.3. Canada allocates lower share of GDP for defense than Russia and China

2.4.4. Terrorist activities are moderate in Canada

2.4.5. Canada ranked fourteenth among top defense importing countries during 2007-2011

2.5. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

2.5.1. Demand for armored vehicles expected to grow

2.5.2. MoD expected to spend US$11 billion over the next ten years on the navy

2.5.3. Demand for UAVs and search-and-rescue aircraft to increase during the forecast period

2.5.4. Demand for Close Combat Vehicles set to increase over the forecast period

3 Appendix

