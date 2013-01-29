Inmarsat Government Introduces BGAN Converge

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Inmarsat Government, a wholly owned subsidiary of Inmarsat plc and a leading provider of secure, global, mission-critical telecommunications to the U.S. public sector, announced today that it has launched its new service, BGAN ConvergeTM. This value-added solution allows government BGAN users to achieve significantly higher data rates through reliable commercial BGAN channel bonding.

Government customers continue to require higher throughput solutions, as plans to extend communication capabilities further into the field are on the rise. When military personnel involved in active operations need to see the latest imagery from an unmanned aerial vehicle, they need reliable access at high speeds.

“In response to the ever-growing demand for higher data rates, our BGAN Converge offering dramatically enhances throughput up to 800 kbps bi-directionally,” said David Helfgott, President and CEO of Inmarsat Government. “It is a practical and effective turnkey alternative to VSAT, while maintaining BGAN's core characteristics of reliability, security, scalability and global coverage that our government customers demand for their mission-critical communications.”

BGAN Converge supports various fixed and mobile platforms and does not require changing any existing equipment. It offers faster, higher-quality interactive video conferencing, video streaming and VoIP services. The BGAN Converge system consists of the software that resides on a router, as well as a Converge server located at the Inmarsat Satellite Access Station (SAS). The end-to-end service is highly portable, minimizes jitter and network latency and provides global, on-demand streaming capabilities.

BGAN Converge also offers a transition path to Inmarsat's new global Ka-band network, Global Xpress®, deploying in 2013 with full, global service expected by the end of 2014. The Global Xpress solution will be delivered through compact, highly portable devices that meet the government's requirements for increased mobility.

Inmarsat Government will be demonstrating BGAN Converge in its booth #2017 at AFCEA West 2013, taking place January 29-31 at the San Diego Convention Center.

About Inmarsat Government

Segovia, Inc. d/b/a Inmarsat Government provides secure, reliable and affordable mission-critical telecommunications to U.S. military and civilian organizations. Equipped with the industry's leading terrestrial and satellite infrastructure and partners, Inmarsat Government delivers custom, end-to-end networks and solutions that can sustain communications anytime, anywhere. Inmarsat Government is headquartered in Herndon, VA, with network assets and operations around the globe. Visit InmarsatGov.com.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. Since 1979, Inmarsat has been providing reliable voice and high-speed data communications to governments, enterprises and other organizations, with a range of services that can be used on land, at sea or in the air. Inmarsat employs around 1,500 staff in more than 40 locations around the world, with a presence in the major ports and centers of commerce on every continent. Inmarsat is listed on the London Stock Exchange ISAT. Visit Inmarsat.com.