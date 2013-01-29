Air Lease Corporation Announces Public Offering of $400.0 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2020

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Air Lease Corporation AL (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to commence a public offering of $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2020 (the “Notes”). The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering and will depend on market and other conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to fund the acquisition of commercial aircraft and for other general corporate purposes, including reducing outstanding obligations under one of its revolving credit facilities.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities, RBC Capital Markets, RBS, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that the Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering of the Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from: BofA Merrill Lynch, 222 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company's intent to offer the Notes and the anticipated terms of the offering. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.