CCG Announces Increase in Common Stock Dividend & Declares 1Q13 Dividends

Campus Crest Communities, Inc. CCG announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's annual common stock dividend from the current annual rate of $0.64 per share to $0.66 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 5.4% based on the Company's closing price of $12.27 on January 28, 2013.

This increased dividend, which represents a 3.1% annual increase, commences with the payment of the first quarter of 2013 common stock dividend, payable on April 10, 2013 to all stockholders of record on March 27, 2013, and will amount to $0.165 per share on a quarterly basis.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share for the first quarter of 2013. The preferred share dividend is payable on April 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2013.

About Campus Crest Communities, Inc.

Campus Crest Communities, Inc. is a leading developer, builder, owner and manager of high-quality, residence life focused student housing properties located close to college campuses in targeted U.S. markets. The Company is a self-managed, self-administered and vertically-integrated real estate investment trust which operates all of its properties under The Grove® brand. The Company owns interests in 39 operating student housing properties containing approximately 20,884 beds. The Company plans to deliver six projects containing approximately 3,564 beds in the third quarter of 2013. Since its inception, the Company has focused on customer service, privacy, on-site amenities and its proprietary residence life programs to provide college students across the United States with a higher quality of living. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.campuscrest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts" or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.