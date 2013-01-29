Televisa is the First to Launch Facebook Oriented Video Player from within Its TV App, Powered by Applicaster

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Applicaster, provider of a robust broadcast platform for delivering multi-screen experiences, now offers broadcasters and viewers a feature rich video player, which maximizes the social and viral power of Facebook FB for porting users from the social domain back into the broadcaster's branded TV app. From within the broadcaster's TV application, viewers can make social expressions in relation to the content they are watching, using a set of pre-defined emoticons, and achieve badges and rewards. For the broadcaster, this new platform offers real insight into social recommendations for bringing in more viewers and additional revenue sources from in-player advertising space.

The first video platform to introduce the ‘Facebook oriented' Video Player is Televisa TV, Mexico's biggest television broadcaster and the world's top producer of Spanish-language programming, who will be using it with its news, entertainment and sports applications, developed and hosted by Applicaster.

The cooperation between the companies started in 2012, after Televisa acquired broadcasting rights for the Euro Cup 2012, and powered by Applicaster's technology, Televisa offered its TV sports app subscribers live streaming of the tournament, enjoying a significant increase in TV ratings.

“With the goal of providing our subscribers with the most entertaining and captivating TV experience, we continue to enrich our applications with premium content acquisition, streaming of high profile sports events and a variety of smart features that leverage the second screen functionality, with a focus on social interactivity,” commented Vanessa Rosas Molina, Mobile Director, Televisa. “Applicaster has provided us with top notch technological solutions that complement TV viewership, and present us with insights into viewers' habits and additional revenue opportunities, such as advertising and in-app purchases,” said Rosas Molina.

“TV consumption habits keep evolving and this calls for creative ways to attract and sustain TV viewership,” said Laura Tapias, VP LATAM & Spain at Applicaster. “We are proud to partner with a visionary industry player such as Televisa in delivering an engaging TV experience, allowing users to share their experiences with friends and discuss what they are watching. We strongly believe that the introduction of these rich and entertaining features will drive service take-up,” said Tapias.

Applicaster will be showcasing its platform at the NATPE show in Miami from January 28-30. Visitors will see demonstrations of Applicaster's innovative end-to-end solution for increasing viewer engagement and involvement and extending TV prime time. The platform enables broadcasters to boost live and on-demand content to a multitude of screens even with no Internet connectivity, and encourages viewers to share and intuitively interact with content and brands, in sync with TV. The company's solutions have been adopted by a constantly growing number of leading content owners, format developers, broadcasters, cable companies and MNOs worldwide.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world and a major participant in the international entertainment business. It has interests in television production and broadcasting, production of pay-television networks, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, cable television and telecommunication services, magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film production and distribution, the operation of a horizontal internet portal and gaming.

About Applicaster

Applicaster, a cutting-edge provider of white label broadcast solutions for cross-screen TV experiences, has been empowering world-leading broadcasters, formats, and cable companies since 2009. Applicaster's solutions include live and on demand TV, second screen, synchronized and social TV experiences, and engaging apps that function in all connectivity environments, supporting any business model. The rich new layers of daylong & play-along engagement and branded entertainment transform viewers from receptive audience into active participants and consumers. Together with its powerful management and analytic tools, Applicaster enables broadcast operations to quickly address the business and technology challenges of TV technology as it evolves.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130129005941/en/