SUBNET and McAfee Join Together to Secure Substation Integration and Automation Systems

McAfee and SUBNET Solutions Inc. (SUBNET) today announced that they have joined together to offer the industry's first unified substation security solution to address the growing cyber security needs for electric utility substation integration and automation systems. Using a combined solution of the Unified Grid Intelligence products from SUBNET and the Security Connected for Critical Infrastructure framework products from McAfee, a utility operator can now implement an advanced substation integration and automation system that also protects against cyber threats for meeting regulatory requirements such as NERC CIP.

The combined solution includes the SUBNET SubSTATION Server and SUBNET PowerSYSTEM Center with McAfee Enterprise Security Manager, Intrusion Prevention Systems, McAfee Deep Command and McAfee Application Control.

SUBNET SubSTATION Server provides utilities with a true multi-vendor substation gateway solution that is able to interface with all major substation vendors' intelligent electronic devices (IEDs). Integrating McAfee Application Control and Network Intrusion Prevention with SubSTATION Server creates a comprehensive unified solution that can integrate, automate and secure almost any utilities' IED-based substations without requiring costly upgrades or replacement of existing substation IEDs. McAfee Network Intrusion Prevention also provides advanced threat prevention designed specifically for substation systems architectures.

The SUBNET PowerSYSTEM Center security solution for centralized IED Access Control and IED Password Management, required for NERC CIP compliance, becomes a comprehensive power system security solution with the combination of McAfee Enterprise Security solutions. McAfee Enterprise Security Manager provides deep security visibility for stronger attack detection and incident response, including threats specific to substation integration and automation systems. Using McAfee Deep Command and McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator software, an asset owner can power on a substation computer to remotely update it out of band, provide patches and security updates.

“Cyber security attacks on industrial automations are real and increasing. According to, In the Dark, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), February 2011 study, funded by McAfee, 85% of critical infrastructure companies have experienced an intrusion,” said David Hatchell, Director of Industrial Control Systems and Energy at McAfee. “To protect the complexity and diversity of electrical power delivery systems, a strong partnership is necessary between the equipment manufacturer and the security vendor to increase security while ensuring the safety and reliability of the systems. We are pleased to be working with SUBNET to bring an advanced security solution to the substation automation industry.”

This offering is available from SUBNET on its SubSTATION Server Platform. More information is available at the SUBNET booth #2325 at DistribuTECH.

SUBNET Solutions Inc. is an industry leading software solutions provider for electrical utilities. SUBNET focuses on Making Power Grids More Intelligent®. Founded in 1992, SUBNET provides intelligent solutions that securely connect any substation device over any communication network to any business intelligence system. Over 200 utilities worldwide rely on SUBNET software to safely manage and monitor thousands of substations. Visit http://www.SUBNET.com for more information.

McAfee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel Corporation INTC, empowers businesses, the public sector, and home users to safely experience the benefits of the Internet. The company delivers proactive and proven security solutions and services for systems, networks, and mobile devices around the world. With its Security Connected strategy, innovative approach to hardware-enhanced security, and unique Global Threat Intelligence network, McAfee is relentlessly focused on keeping its customers safe. http://www.mcafee.com

