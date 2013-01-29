CENX Appoints Ed Ogonek as President and Chief Executive Officer

OTTAWA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CENX, Inc., a pioneer and leader in Carrier Ethernet interconnect systems and services, today announced the appointment of Ed Ogonek as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Ed brings to CENX a 28-year track record of successfully building high-growth businesses in fast-paced global technology markets. As both a well-respected senior executive and an entrepreneur, Ed's leadership and experience includes President / CEO roles at innovative, early-stage companies and General Manager positions for large multi-national technology leaders including Alcatel, Newbridge Networks and British Telecom. In his most-recent role as President and CEO of Bridgewater Systems, he led the company's transformation into a global market-leader in mobile-data software solutions and its successful IPO, establishing Bridgewater as a top public company in the telecommunications industry.

“We are thrilled to have Ed lead CENX to its next level of success and expand our operations in Ottawa.” said Nan Chen, co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman of CENX. “His exceptional track record in telecommunications and in software, and his ability to build market leading organizations, are exactly what CENX needs to scale its operations to meet the rapidly growing demand for CENX's Ethernet interconnect systems and services around the world.”

“The continued acceleration of mobile data services, cloud-based services and video applications is fueling the ongoing evolution and expansion of the market for Ethernet services,” said Ed Ogonek, President and CEO. “CENX's thought leadership and innovation are creating an exciting platform to enable Service Providers to take advantage of this multi-billion dollar market opportunity. CENX is delivering state-of-the-art software systems and services that unlock large-scale efficiencies and cost-savings, quality improvement and exciting new revenue-generating services. I look forward to working with the CENX team and our partners and customers to realize this market potential.”

About CENX

CENX Inc., is a pioneer and leader in Carrier Ethernet interconnect systems and services for mobile backhaul, enterprise Ethernet access and cloud services. Recognized by multiple leading publications and telecom operators for its innovation, CENX's award-winning and industry first & only Carrier Ethernet Interconnect Systems & Services enable operators to cost-effectively build, manage and optimize their Carrier Ethernet networks while lowering access cost, accelerating time-to-market, and improving end-user experience. Through its work at the MEF and in the industry, the CENX team has been playing a leading role in the definition of standards and the development of the Carrier Ethernet market over the past decade. CENX is funded by top-tier venture capital & private equity firms as well as strategic investors, such as Ericsson and Verizon. For more information please contact CENX at info@cenx.com or visit cenx.com.