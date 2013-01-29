Orthofix International Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Orthofix International N.V., OFIX (the Company) announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 21st, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter 2012, which will be released at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time that same day.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 267-2845 in the U.S. and (973) 413-6102 outside the U.S., and entering the conference ID 38220. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing (800) 332-6854 in the U.S. and (973) 528-0005 outside the U.S., and entering the conference ID 38220. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.orthofix.com, by clicking on the Investors link and then the Events and Presentations page.

About Orthofix:

