BiTMICRO Announces RunCore as First "BiTMICRO OnBoard" OEM Partner

BiTMICRO® announced today that RunCore has become the first OEM partner to join their recently announced BiTMICRO OnBoard™ Program. RunCore is the largest manufacturer and supplier of solid state products and solutions in China.

This partnership enables RunCore to offer solid state drive and storage system products with BiTMICRO's new Talino™ Architecture. RunCore will use the Talino Architecture to power their Kylin III MAX PCIe SSDs, their initial Talino-powered solid state product for enterprise applications.

Jack Wu, CEO of RunCore, emphasized the two companies leveraging each other's strengths. Wu said, “The products that this partnership will create will be very powerful. With both companies' collective technological expertise, our companies can cooperate to create very disruptive storage technology that no other company will be able to match for quite a long time."

“BiTMICRO has developed a truly revolutionary architecture that is very high performance, but also incredibly scalable,” Wu continued. “We are combining this architecture with RunCore's wafer packaging technology, design optimization and manufacturing capabilities to deliver ultra fast SSDs and storage systems to enterprise customers at a very competitive price per gigabyte. We will change the way people think about enterprise storage.”

Limuel Yap, VP of Strategic Technology Development at RunCore, reiterated the importance of the Talino Architecture technology. “Our enterprise customers demand performance and reliability at a competitive price per gigabyte,” Yap said. “When we looked at various technology partners that could meet those needs, BiTMICRO was the only company we could find that delivered the performance, reliability and scalability that the enterprise market demands.”

“RunCore is a key partner for BiTMICRO,” said Zophar Sante, VP of Marketing & Sales at BiTMICRO. “Their Kylin III MAX PCIe has the BiTMICRO Talino SSD controller architecture at its core. There are many other players in the enterprise solid state storage market, but I think the combination of our BiTMICRO Talino Architecture and RunCore technology and manufacturing efficiency will be impossible to ignore.”

BiTMICRO's Talino Architecture features their Talino SSD controller, which can achieve up to 400,000 random IOPS at 4KB, and ISIP™ ASIC flash expander, which allows them to scale up capacity and performance. The Talino Architecture powers BiTMICRO's recently announced maxIO™ line of enterprise solid state drives.

Those interested in the BiTMICRO OnBoard program can contact onboard@bitmicro.com for more information.

About BiTMICRO

BiTMICRO®, a privately-held California corporation with a multinational presence and over 270 employees worldwide, was founded in 1995 and is a leading developer and manufacturer of flash-based SSD (solid state drive) technology, products and solutions. BiTMICRO uniquely uses its own patented technology and has been shipping SSDs for over 10 years. BiTMICRO products are reliable, durable, low energy and space efficient. BiTMICRO is best known for delivering the extreme performance and data integrity required for all enterprise, industrial and military environments. Today, BiTMICRO products are available as SSD products or as embedded technology. BiTMICRO is headquartered in Fremont, CA., USA and has subsidiaries in the Philippines and India.

To learn more please visit: http://www.bitmicro.com.

About RunCore

Established in 2007, RunCore is the leading company who is dedicated to collaborating with customers and partners to develop and manufacture first-rate Solid State Drives (SSDs). With proprietary core technologies, RunCore is capable of providing customized solutions and efficient support for various applications.

In addition to a standardized range of products, we also deliver customized solutions to meet our customers' needs. In order to best support our extensive product range and rapidly increasing demands all over the world, we have set up our support centers in the US, Europe and Asia. We also have established representative offices and sales networks in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Changsha, Xi'an and Chengdu in China and also in 22 foreign countries across Asia, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East and Australasia.

To learn more please visit: http://www.runcore.co.