Lastline Announces New On Premise Solution that Detects Today's Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats

Lastline Inc, (www.lastline.com), a leading provider of advanced malware defense solutions announced today their On Premise Advanced Malware Solution that allows organizations to run Lastline's sophisticated analysis and detection engines in the privacy of their own data center. Organizations can now run real-time dynamic analysis of all incoming files (web downloads and email attachments) and monitor outgoing network connections, protecting themselves against advanced malware without the concerns often encountered regarding cloud privacy and security.

“Many network and security administrators have expressed to us their desire to have our highly-scalable solution running within the confines of their own data center,” said Jens Andreassen, CEO at Lastline. “This capability gives them unprecedented ability to perform real-time code emulation analysis of programs and documents that enter their network. This enables them to monitor and block suspicious activity with none of their private data leaving their network, as is generally the case with other solutions.”

The Lastline Private Infrastructure is unique in that it consists of lightweight sensors placed strategically within the enterprise network and a highly-scalable analysis and management cluster located in the enterprise data center. By implementing a shared analysis resource, or a “private cloud,” rather than the traditional “big box” appliance deployment model, enterprises can place as many as several hundred sensors within their network and still retain low cost of ownership. This shared cluster architecture also eliminates any analysis capacity limitations that traditional appliances, running a fixed number of virtual machines, have.

Recently, Lastline introduced their flagship solution, Previct, which provides enterprises with the most comprehensive and in-depth insight into malware infections in their network. This solution complements existing well-known protections and addresses a new class of threat: advanced, targeted attacks that leverage zero-day exploits. Previct analyzes incoming traffic using high-resolution analysis, mines outbound traffic to detect malware-related events, and correlates them into security incidents.

Lastline was founded by a team of computer science professors from the University of California, Santa Barbara and Northeastern University, who are world-renowned researchers in the advanced malware analysis field. The founders of Lastline are also the creators of WEPAWET and ANUBIS; two advanced malware solutions that are among the most widely-used free tools in the industry, with thousands of enterprise, government and security vendor users.

Lastline protects networks against targeted attacks, APTs, and 0-day exploits across all threat vectors. Lastline's malware defense solution performs high-resolution analysis of incoming threats and outgoing network traffic, and combines this with active discovery of the threat landscape (malscape). The result is actionable threat intelligence that enables effective remediation.