Yogurtland to Celebrate Second Annual National Frozen Yogurt Day on February 4th with Free Frozen Yogurt and Toppings

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Yogurtland will give a special treat to more than a million of their closest fans on Monday, Feb. 4th, when the popular frozen yogurt concept will celebrate its second annual National Frozen Yogurt Day. From 4–7 pm on Feb. 4th, Yogurtland stores across the country will serve free yogurt and toppings to their loyal guests.

Yogurtland to celebrate Second Annual National Frozen Yogurt Day on Monday, Feb. 4, with free yogurt and toppings from 4-7 pm at all of its locations across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

“National Frozen Yogurt Day allows us to thank our fans, and once again we look forward to serving them delicious yogurt with a wide range of toppings. This year we are proud to partner with Hershey's to make National Frozen Yogurt Day a very sweet reward for our fans,” said Charlotte Lucich, director of marketing at Yogurtland.

Last year on National Frozen Yogurt Day, Yogurtland served more than 1.2 million free cups of yogurt.

On National Frozen Yogurt Day, Yogurtland guests will receive a commemorative cup and collectable biodegradable spoon. Guests are invited to create their own unique cup of yogurt from 16 frozen yogurt flavors and a wide array of toppings including Hershey's Reese's® Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate chips and more.

Guests are also invited to pass along the generosity. Through Yogurtland Cares, the company's initiative to empower youth, Yogurtland is also supporting First Book, a national education non-profit. First Book provides new, high quality books and resources to kids in need. Yogurtland Cares will match donations in an effort to raise $20,000 to provide more than 8,000 new books to kids across the country. From Feb. 1 – Feb. 10, Yogurtland will match donations made at http://cares.yogurt-land.com.

The California Milk Advisory Board also sponsors Yogurtland's National Frozen Yogurt Day celebration. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland

In 2006, Yogurtland opened its first location, and quickly popularized the self-serve frozen yogurt concept by offering the industry's best quality frozen yogurt made from real California milk and served with a wide array of premium, popular toppings. Today, Yogurtland leads the industry with the finest smooth, creamy real yogurt and superior toppings where customers create and control their own flavor experience, all served in a clean, bright environment. Presently there are more than 200 locations across the U.S., Guam, Mexico, Venezuela and Australia, with more than 50 additional locations scheduled to open over the next six months. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

About First Book

First Book has distributed more than 100 million books and educational resources to programs and schools serving children from low-income families throughout the United States and Canada. By making new, high-quality books available on an ongoing basis, First Book is transforming the lives of children in need and elevating the quality of education. For more information, please visit First Book online or follow First Book's latest news on Facebook and Twitter.

*At participating locations.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130129005676/en/