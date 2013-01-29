AL International (JCOF) Announces New Partnership with Marilu Henner

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Youngevity® Essential Life Sciences, (www.youngevity.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AL International, Inc. (OTC Pink: JCOF) (www.alintjcof.com), a fast growing, innovative, global direct marketer of healthy lifestyle and nutritional products and gourmet fortified coffee, announced today that actress, producer, New York Times best-selling author, mother, and longtime health and wellness activist, Marilu Henner, has joined Youngevity® as their new celebrity brand ambassador in its effort to continue promoting active, healthy lifestyles.

The mission of Youngevity®, as a nutrition company, is to improve the lifestyles of its clients by promoting vibrant health and providing quality, innovative health care products to thousands of satisfied customers. Youngevity's dedication to overall health and wellness revolves around the belief that there exists a core group of 90 essential nutrients your body needs for optimal health, which form the foundation of Youngevity's 90 for Life Campaign. This campaign is the basis of the partnership between Youngevity® and Marilu Henner, whose longtime mission has been to help others in their journey to a healthy lifestyle.

Marilu Henner has starred on stage, in several hit TV series, films, commercials, television movies and specials. Marilu is known, not only for her roles in TV series such as Taxi and Evening Shade, but at sixty years of age, she continues to exemplify what it means to live a vibrant and healthy life. She believes that with good health you can do it all and has an incredible amount of energy, replenished constantly with good health and compatible habits. Henner has written nine books on diet, health, and memory, the most popular being Total Health Makeover. The success of Total Health Makeover, and her other wellness books, lead Henner to launch her own website (www.Marilu.com) dedicated to teaching others how to live healthier, more active lifestyles by not only providing valuable information, but also through live chats and online classes. Marilu can also be followed on Twitter @TheRealMarilu.

Marilu has spoken before Congress on six occasions on various subjects from dietary supplements and women's cardiovascular disease to deadbeat parents. In the Spring of 2010, she faced Congress again to present healthy dietary guidelines for kids as part of the Child Nutrition Reauthorization Act of 2010.

Henner is one of only twelve people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory and was the subject of a two-part special on 60 Minutes and on 60 Minutes Australia, as well as news programs and newspaper articles around the globe. She now shares tips on how others can improve their autobiographical memories in her recent New York Times best-seller, Total Memory Makeover. This year, should be another exciting and busy one for Henner who will be back on Donald Trump's All-Star Celebrity Apprentice, having previously appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

Marilu Henner stated, “I am absolutely thrilled to be the brand ambassador for Youngevity®, and I am very excited to be working with such an established nutrition company. Youngevity's history speaks volumes about the quality of its products and the passion of the people involved in getting out its message. Youngevity's high quality health and wellness products are in sync with what I believe to be the foundation of a long and healthy life, and I look forward to continuing to inspire others to live healthier, more active lifestyles.”

Youngevity CEO Steve Wallach is very excited about the partnership stating, “I have always admired Marilu Henner, not only as an actress and for her impeccable memory, but also for her passion in promoting a healthy lifestyle. This is destined to be a successful partnership and could not have come at a better time.”

About Youngevity(R) Essential Life Sciences

Youngevity Essential Life Sciences (www.youngevity.com), headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a nutrition and lifestyle-related services company dedicated to promoting vibrant health and flourishing economics. Founded in 1997 by Drs. Joel Wallach, DVM, ND, and Ma Lan, MD, as AL Global, Inc., the company adopted the name Youngevity in 2006. Youngevity is the only direct selling company to have a qualified FDA Health Claim. Dr. Wallach's work has been published in more than 70 peer-reviewed and referenced scientific journals and books.

About AL International

AL International, Inc. (OTC Pink: JCOF) (www.alintjcof.com) is a fast-growing, innovative, multi-dimensional company that offers a wide range of consumer products and services, primarily through person-to-person selling relationships that comprise a "network of networks." The company also is a vertically-integrated producer of the finest coffees for the commercial, retail and direct sales channels. AL International was formed after the merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences (www.youngevity.com) and Javalution Coffee Company in the summer of 2011.

