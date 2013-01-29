Trulia Announces Continuous Data Cycle to Deliver the Most Accurate Real Estate Listings

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Trulia TRLA, a leading online marketplace for home buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate professionals, today announced enhancements to its data processing framework, enabling continuous data cycle processing and updating for property information displayed on the site.

In addition to prominent online exposure, reporting, and free leads, MLSs that provide direct data feeds to Trulia will benefit from continuous data processing. This new framework ensures high-value listing information--including property price, listing address, and basic property details like the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, open house times, and photo updates--are refreshed on Trulia in as little as 10 minutes.

“It is an obvious advantage to consumers and to our listing brokers to display only the most current information in Internet advertising. Brokers now see their listing changes updated on Trulia in near real-time,” said MRED CEO Russ Bergeron. “These changes help the real estate practitioner throughout our Chicagoland market to more effectively market their properties and ensure consumers receive the most up-to-date information while searching for their new home.”

“Our new data processing framework is far more efficient and reliable, allowing us to update more feeds and more listings on a continuous basis throughout the day,” said Alon Chaver, VP Industry Services at Trulia. “We're investing significant engineering and product resources to improve the accuracy and freshness of listings on Trulia as part of our long-term commitment to solving one of the industry's toughest challenges. Providing the freshest and most accurate listings to consumers is critical and requires ongoing collaboration with our partner brokers and MLSs. We are committed to continually working together to best serve the needs of buyers and sellers searching for property information and connecting them with agents online.”

The data processing upgrades are part of an ongoing effort to provide the best possible search experience for consumers and ensure accurate and timely property data for real estate professionals marketing their listings.

About Trulia, Inc.

Trulia TRLA gives home buyers, sellers, owners, and renters the inside scoop on properties, places, and real estate professionals. Trulia has unique info on the areas people want to live that can't be found anywhere else: users can learn about agents, neighborhoods, schools, crime, commute times, and even ask the local community questions. Real estate professionals use Trulia to connect with millions of transaction-ready buyers and sellers each month via our hyper-local advertising services, social recommendations, and top-rated mobile real estate apps. Trulia is headquartered in downtown San Francisco. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, Inc.