Brainsonic Selects CDNetworks to Accelerate and Stream Rich Media Content to End-Users Around the World

CDNetworks, the only multinational content delivery network with local expertise and infrastructure in China, has been chosen by Software-as-a-Service digital content provider Brainsonic. CDNetworks' Web and Media Acceleration solutions are used to deliver local and global brands' digital content across the web to quickly and efficiently target consumers regardless of their location.

“CDNetworks is a preferred content delivery network provider for our clients as it presents a reliable, high quality service and advanced services such as GeoIP and Cloud DNS,” said Julien Fauvel, Business Director of the Brainsonic Platforms division. “With CDNetworks, Brainsonic provides a seamless solution for a third of the cost that a customer would incur by selecting their own content delivery network provider. We are pleased to provide our customers with cost-savings while maintaining a high quality of service.”

Established in 2003, Brainsonic has over 120 staff based at its headquarters in Paris, France. By combining video, social networks and TV, Brainsonic provides digital marketing and communications solutions to more than 200 companies including L'Oreal, Boucheron, Lanvin, Dell, Inra, Radio France, Groupama, and EDF.

With increasing demand for live, localised, rich media content delivered across multiple platforms, interfaces, devices and digital formats, Brainsonic's customers needed a content delivery network that could meet peak demand (1000 plus simultaneous users), provide high availability and performance, and scale easily to maximise impact. In addition, many brands (i.e. luxury, wines & spirits, health etc…) are looking to reach Asia, so a content delivery network with a strong presence in countries such as China was essential.

At the same time, Brainsonic's software solutions needed to seamlessly integrate with the content delivery network service to provide a centralised solution whereby customers can easily manage and publish their digitals assets including photos, videos and documents.

In the future, Brainsonic will expand the number of services it uses by adding CDNetworks' Cloud Load Balancer into the mix. It will provide Brainsonic with the flexibility to manage its content delivery strategy, by specifying content delivery policies based on real-time conditions and user targets.

Jeff Kim, President & COO, Americas/EMEA at CDNetworks, said, “With local expertise and Points of Presence across six continents, including the emerging markets, CDNetworks offers web and media acceleration to customers at a global level. CDNetworks' web acceleration enables companies such as Brainsonic to quickly and reliably deliver applications and content from cloud or centralised infrastructure to users around the world. It enables an unparalleled end-user experience.”

About Brainsonic

Brainsonic delivers ROI-and engagement-oriented digital solutions to businesses for their social marketing and communication strategies by integrated video, social networks and new screens. Brainsonic is a “Blended Agency” that delivers a combination of editorial, creative and technical skills through service delivery and software platforms. For further information please visit: http://www.brainsonic.com

About CDNetworks

CDNetworks enables Global Cloud Acceleration. Our mission is to transform the Internet into a secure, reliable, scalable and high performing Application Delivery Network. CDNetworks' unique position as the only multinational CDN with expertise and infrastructure in China, Russia and other emerging markets, enables us to be trusted partners in local markets, while serving as foremost experts on extending into global markets. Accelerating more than 17,500 global websites and cloud services over our 140 PoPs, CDNetworks serves its e-business customers across industries like finance, travel, eCommerce, learning management, high tech, manufacturing and media. CDNetworks has been serving its enterprise customers for more than 13 years, and has offices in the U.S., Korea, China, Japan, and the UK. For more information, please visit: http://www.cdnetworks.com