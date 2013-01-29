Vivint Unveils Top Five Reasons to Invest in Home Automation

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Lots of people are talking about the conveniences of home automation. Many more wonder what all of the commotion is about. According to ABI Research, upwards of 90 million homes worldwide will be automated by 2017. To shed some light, Vivint™, the largest home automation services company in North America, today announced the top five reasons Vivint customers choose to invest in home automation. The top five reasons include:

Energy costs savings – Home automation systems allow for easy and simple monitoring of energy usage. From curling irons to lamps, appliances can be turned on and off remotely using a smartphone or computer. With intelligent climate control, customers can also adjust their thermostat's temperature remotely. Vivint customers report that with the savings in their utility bills, their system essentially pays for itself.

– Home automation systems allow for easy and simple monitoring of energy usage. From curling irons to lamps, appliances can be turned on and off remotely using a smartphone or computer. With intelligent climate control, customers can also adjust their thermostat's temperature remotely. Vivint customers report that with the savings in their utility bills, their system essentially pays for itself. Real-time protection – Home automation allows customers to arm and disarm their alarm from a smartphone or computer and receive instant notifications of any incidents that occur. From door and window sensors to glass break detectors, security sensors ensure customers' homes are always secure.

– Home automation allows customers to arm and disarm their alarm from a smartphone or computer and receive instant notifications of any incidents that occur. From door and window sensors to glass break detectors, security sensors ensure customers' homes are always secure. Remote home access – No longer at the mercy of maintenance workers' unpredictable arrivals, home automation adds convenience by freeing customers from waiting around the house. The convenience also extends to pet sitters and neighbors who can gain access to customers' homes with automatic door locks. Home automation allows customers to remotely unlock their doors, view live footage of their home from installed cameras, and ensure the home is securely locked upon their guests' departure.

– No longer at the mercy of maintenance workers' unpredictable arrivals, home automation adds convenience by freeing customers from waiting around the house. The convenience also extends to pet sitters and neighbors who can gain access to customers' homes with automatic door locks. Home automation allows customers to remotely unlock their doors, view live footage of their home from installed cameras, and ensure the home is securely locked upon their guests' departure. Keyless unlocking and locking doors – Lost keys or getting locked out are a thing of the past with electronic door locks. These locks replace keys with personalized entry codes so customers can always get in the house. The keypad can also be programmed to send email or text notifications when children arrive home from school.

– Lost keys or getting locked out are a thing of the past with electronic door locks. These locks replace keys with personalized entry codes so customers can always get in the house. The keypad can also be programmed to send email or text notifications when children arrive home from school. A sense of security while at work or on vacation – With nearly everything in the house remotely controllable, home automation customers never need to worry about leaving a light on, forgetting to lock a door, or adjusting the thermostat when they're not home.

“While on vacation 800 miles away, a heavy storm pushed my garage door partially open, alerting my sensor,” said Tony Casper, a Vivint home automation customer in Grove City, OH. “I received an alarm call from Vivint, looked at my security camera footage and saw that the garage door was cracked open so I called the police. When they arrived, I used my automated door lock system to let them in, I watched on video as they cleared the house and I locked the door when they left. This is a great home automation system.”

“The Vivint home automation system is designed for the 21st century homeowner,” said Todd Pedersen, CEO and founder of Vivint. “Priced for the present with technology from the future, Vivint home automation systems offer the most advanced and affordable home management solution in the industry.”

For more information on Vivint's home security and home automation packages, visit www.vivint.com.

About Vivint Inc.

Vivint is a leading provider of home technology services. Vivint services are delivered through a technology-based platform that integrates a wide range of wireless features and components to provide simple, affordable home security, energy management, home automation, and solar solutions. Our vision is to connect customers to the things that matter most—their homes, families, health, cars, and businesses. In 2011, Vivint's Home Automation package and Advanced Security package received a Consumers Digest "Best Buy" rating. Vivint also received the 2012 CSAA Central Station of the Year award for overall excellence in monitoring, training, and quality relationships with customers. Dedicated to protecting families, increasing energy efficiency, and simplifying lives, Vivint has over 13 years of experience and supports more than 700,000 customers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vivint.com.