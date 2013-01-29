Geomagic Releases Version 2013 of its Industry-Leading Scanning and Metrology Product Lines

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Geomagic®, a global company providing 3D technology for digital reality, today announced the availability of the 2013 versions of its industry-leading Geomagic Qualify®, Geomagic Qualify® Probe, Geomagic Studio® and Geomagic Wrap®, which transform scan and probe data into 3D to be used in design, manufacturing and metrology applications. Geomagic's latest software products deliver more comprehensive platforms for greater automation and user customization of 3D inspection and scanning processes, enhanced features focused on probing procedures, and streamlined workflows.

Initial aligned 3D scan data collected in Geomagic Studio of a fossilized 'Hagerman' horse head created by Idaho Virtualization Lab. (Photo: Business Wire)

Geomagic Qualify 2013 and Geomagic Qualify Probe 2013

Geomagic Qualify 2013 expands upon an already powerful platform with more comprehensive, robust and accurate 3D metrology features and automation tools, which can be used with both scan and probe data. Geomagic Qualify Probe 2013 incorporates Geomagic Qualify 2013's rich toolset in a probing-only measuring environment.

The 2013 releases include deeper platform access and the ability for users to write custom functionality – like inspection protocols, constrained alignments, CAD model access and reporting – using Python scripting. Enhanced Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerance (GD&T) probing and measurement functions include CAD-less definition of nominal geometry, improved prompts to probe test data, and a more detailed Measure Features command that delivers measured and nominal features plus deviations. The products now have more streamlined workflows designed to help customers improve inspection, produce better products, and lower operating and manufacturing costs.

In addition, the Geomagic Qualify products have been enhanced to deliver more intuitive interactivity between the engineer and the software, especially in the QuickFeature™ and QuickProbe™ toolsets. These new features make it even easier to quickly measure the size of manufactured parts while performing automated inspection and measurement in near real time on the manufacturing shop floor.

Geomagic Studio 2013

Geomagic Studio, the industry's most advanced solution for automated point cloud cleanup, mesh repair and patch functions, helps designers, engineers and manufacturers produce highly accurate 3D polygonal models from scan data. The new version of Geomagic Studio allows users to save time with increased automation, and it includes Python scripting and a command line-driven version of the software, which allows customers to create and execute customized macros and scripts without a graphical user interface, allowing commands to run faster and use less memory.

Geomagic Studio 2013 also includes the ability to capture design intent from any shape for history-based CAD platforms, an easy-to-learn interface for streamlined functionality and fast operations, and a wide array of hardware and software integration capabilities.

“Our 3D museum work at the Idaho Virtualization Lab would not be possible without Geomagic Studio at the core of our activities," reported Herbert Maschner, director. “Geomagic is a critical part of our Democratization of Science Project as we put the Idaho Museum of Natural History's collections online. Using Geomagic, 3D models of mammal bones, complete skeletons, fossils and artifacts are accurately and quickly created from 3D scans, and these 3D models are accessed and used by thousands of students and scholars worldwide for education and research.”

Geomagic Wrap 2013

Geomagic Wrap incorporates many of Geomagic Studio 2013's new automation and customization features, which allow artists, archeologists, designers and filmmakers, among others, to create perfect 3D models from physical objects. With its 2013 release, Geomagic Wrap now also includes exact surfacing, using the powerful one-button AutoSurface tools. Additional new features include Repair Patches, Construct Grids and Fit Surfaces functions, and more automated, intelligent tools for visualizing and transforming point clouds into usable 3D models. For prototyping, analysis, archiving, design, visual effects and more, Geomagic Wrap is a cost-effective, user-friendly way to quickly incorporate 3D scanning into a variety of workflows.

“In a world that is increasingly moving to digital reality, where physical objects become digital and digital objects become physical, manufacturers need innovative scanning and inspection tools that simplify and automate these processes,” said Kevin Scofield, Geomagic's senior product manager. “As manufacturers look to scanning and inspection as a way to get products to market faster and drive competitive advantage, Geomagic's 2013 products are at the forefront of usability, customization, automation and highly accurate results.”

Availability

Geomagic Studio 2013, Geomagic Qualify 2013, Geomagic Qualify Probe 2013, and Geomagic Wrap 2013 are now available. Geomagic is also announcing a new Enterprise Bundle, which provides scanning, design and inspection in a bundled configuration. Geomagic's products are available in English, German, Chinese (simple and traditional), Japanese, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Czech. Please visit www.geomagic.com for more information or to access a free trial of Geomagic products.

About Geomagic

Geomagic (www.geomagic.com) is a global company dedicated to advancing and applying 3D technology for the benefit of humanity. Geomagic's scanning and design software solutions are used to capture and model 3D content from physical objects, organically sculpt complex shapes, and prepare products for manufacturing. In addition, the company produces powerful 3D metrology and inspection software that verifies dimensional quality by comparing as-built products to master designs. Geomagic's Sensable Phantom haptic devices simulate the sense of touch in a digital environment.

Geomagic's software and hardware are utilized by world-class customers in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical, consumer products, toys, collectibles, coin design, jewelry, fine art, heritage restoration, research, education, mold making, entertainment, training and surgical simulation. In fact, some of the world's leading companies and research organizations use Geomagic software, including Ford, BMW, Boeing, Harley Davidson, Timberland, Mattel/Fisher Price, Lego, Pratt & Whitney, NASA, Schneider Electronic, 3M, Danaher and Invisalign. Geomagic is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., USA, with an office in Boston, subsidiaries in Europe and Asia, and channel partners worldwide.

