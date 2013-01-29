Nuix Launches Luminate Platform to Bring Light to Dark Data

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nuix, a worldwide provider of information management technologies, today launched the Nuix Luminate platform to help organizations proactively govern the vast and growing quantities of unknown, unstructured data in archives, email and collaboration systems, file shares, hard drives and other repositories.

“Nuix Luminate is designed to help organizations search and govern all this ‘dark data' consistently and repeatably,” said Eddie Sheehy, CEO of Nuix. “It provides rapid and deep visibility into the risks, value and worthless filler hidden in unstructured data, so organizations can make informed decisions and take defensible actions, at any scale."

“That means they can reduce storage, eDiscovery and investigation costs, fix records management shortcomings, minimize business risks and open up new sources of value.”

Nuix Luminate combines the patented Nuix indexing engine with dashboards, taxonomies and workflows built around real-world use cases. Alongside the platform, Nuix has launched three packaged solutions for common information governance tasks:

Nuix Defensible Deletion removes redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data from storage systems.

removes redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data from storage systems. Nuix Archive Search makes the contents of email archives searchable for fast eDiscovery, investigations and data governance.

makes the contents of email archives searchable for fast eDiscovery, investigations and data governance. Nuix Intelligent Migration identifies risks and leaves behind ROT when migrating data to a new platform or the cloud.

Each solution includes a professional services component that can be delivered through one of Nuix's information governance partners. Partners can apply their in-depth industry and customer knowledge to deliver high-value customized services.

“Nuix is once again leading the trend in using technology to leverage the value and minimize the risk of dark data, taking what we've learned from eDiscovery search and analytics and applying it to the larger problem of information governance,” said Bennett B. Borden, Chair of the eDiscovery and Information Governance group at legal firm Williams Mullen. “I look forward to using Nuix's new platform and solutions to solve my clients' most pressing information governance challenges.”

Throughout 2013 Nuix will expand its range of information governance solutions enabled by the Nuix Luminate platform to address customers' business needs.

“Nuix is unique in its ability to apply massively parallel processing of unstructured data to the largest and most complex storage systems,” said Sheehy. “Using Nuix for information governance, we have processed more than 100 million emails and documents per day—that means addressing entire storage systems within days and weeks rather than months and years. We've proven this with a growing list of global enterprise customers.”

Nuix will showcase the Luminate platform and solutions at Legal Tech New York 2013. Nuix will also host an emerging technology session at the conference titled “Information Governance: Reduce the Pain of Your Next Case”, moderated by Barclay Blair and including a panel of information governance thought leaders. For more information, visit nuix.com/LegalTech2013.

About Nuix

Nuix is a worldwide provider of information management technologies, including eDiscovery, electronic investigation and information governance software. Nuix customers include the world's leading advisory firms, litigation support providers, enterprises, government departments, law enforcement agencies, and all of the world's major corporate regulatory bodies.