SC Magazine Names Intigua an "Industry Innovator" for Virtualization and Cloud Security

Cloud and virtual environments introduce new security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements for enterprises due to their massive scale, shared infrastructures and dynamic nature. The migration of business applications to the cloud magnifies the risk of outages and data breaches.

Helping to mitigate these risks, Intigua, the enterprise cloud management company, has earned SC Magazine's recognition as an ‘Industry Innovator' for virtualization and cloud security.

According to SC Magazine, a top publication covering IT security, Intigua is the “proverbial right thing in the right place at the right time.” The publication goes on to say that “Intigua has a positive impact on performance, manageability and security in the virtual world,” and is an “innovative solution to a very real problem.”

“Until now, IT teams have been trying to forklift their monitoring and management applications to cloud and virtual environments. However, these applications – which are absolutely critical – were designed for legacy physical environments,” explained Shimon Hason, Intigua co-founder and CEO. “The world is changing, and enterprises need a new way to run these applications with the scalability and agility the cloud requires.”

Intigua enables scalability and agility by virtualizing existing monitoring and management applications, transforming them into streaming, on-demand datacenter services that are much simpler to provision and update because they no longer need to be installed on target servers.

Intigua virtualizes widely-used security and data protection applications such as Splunk, Symantec End-Point Protection (SEP) and NetBackup, and Tenable Log Correlation Engine (LCE). The Intigua platform is also tightly-integrated with hypervisor management platforms such as VMware vCenter to provide continuous real-time visibility and control over these applications, including health check and auto-remediation functions.

Intigua was also named a winner of the “Best of VMworld 2012 Gold Award” for New Technology.

Intigua virtualizes the management layer – just as servers, storage and networks have been virtualized – bringing cloud-grade scalability and agility to infrastructure monitoring and management. Winner of the “Best of VMworld 2012 Gold Award” for New Technology, Intigua enables enterprises to ensure the performance, uptime and security of critical applications running on physical, virtual, private and public cloud infrastructures. Visit www.intigua.com to learn more.