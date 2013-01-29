AmWINS Group, Inc. Announces Formation of Non-Standard Auto Specialty Operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AmWINS Group, Inc. (“AmWINS”) today announced that it has combined its various non-standard auto operating entities to create AmWINS Specialty Auto (“ASA”), a new operation within the AmWINS Underwriting Division.

The combined entities include Newport General Agency (acquired in April 2010), American Southwest Insurance Managers, Excel General Agency, Statewide Claim Service and Oakwood Software Insurance Solutions (all acquired in February 2011). The combined operation will retain separate brand names within the Texas marketplace and leverage the new ASA brand as it expands outside Texas. AmWINS Specialty Auto will be comprised of four divisions:

Claims: includes the in-house claims and staff appraisal departments and all third-party claims administration relationships;

Operations: includes the underwriting, accounting and all third-party policy administration relationships, as well as Oakwood Software and its third-party relationships;

Product Management and Risk Distribution: includes product design, actuarial and carrier/reinsurer relationships; and

Sales and Marketing: includes marketing, sales, branding and agent relations.

“Combining the talent from these separate entities under our new AmWINS Specialty Auto operation creates a number of efficiencies that will benefit our retail insurance agents and the insureds they serve,” said M. Steven DeCarlo, CEO of AmWINS. “Not only does this partnership strengthen our marketplace presence, but, more importantly, it allows us to increase industry expertise and extend our range of products and capabilities."

The combined firm will be led by Jim S. Whited, Chairman; David Scruggs, President; Debra Williams, Executive Vice President, Claims; Dennis DiCapua, Executive Vice President, Product Management and Chief Risk Officer; and Chuck McMillan, Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Scruggs will also oversee the Operations Division.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is a leading specialty distributor of insurance products and services with expertise across a diversified mix of property, casualty and group benefits products. With over 2,800 employees located in 18 countries, AmWINS handles over $7.5 billion in premium annually through our four divisions: Brokerage, Underwriting, Group Benefits and International. AmWINS is ranked by Business Insurance as the largest P&C wholesale broker in the United States.