Suniva enhances module line with UL 1000 Volt certifications and adds module capacity

Suniva, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells and modules, today announced that it is expanding its (PV) module certifications by adding UL 1703 1000 volt listing for its high power OPTimus® line of modules. These modules feature 60 cell models with power output up to 270W and 72 cell modules with power output up to 315W. The high-power solar cells utilized in these modules are made at Suniva's Norcross Georgia plant and headquarters.

With this enhancement, North American projects can now use Suniva modules connected in series strings up to 1000 volts DC. This can result in significant cost savings in reduced labor costs, more rapid installation, reduced number of wiring homeruns and combiner boxes, and lower cost, more efficient inverters can be utilized.

Suniva is also increasing its capacity for Buy American Act compliant module assembly at its Norcross, Ga. plant. The site will soon ramp to 24/7 operations.

“Suniva's high-efficiency modules already contain over 80 percent U.S. content, including the use of our U.S.-produced cells,” said Greg Mihalik, vice president of manufacturing and operations for Suniva. “This expansion is a direct response to increased demand from our customers and distributors who require high quality ‘Buy American' compliant products. We are also considering acquiring additional module capacity at other potential U.S. locations in an innovative and cost-effective manner while maintaining our strict quality control.”

“We are excited about the expanded availability of Suniva's high-quality, high-power BAA product. It has been extremely well received by our many customers.” said Gregg Fisher, General Manager and VP of AEE Solar. “AEE Solar is the only Suniva distributor to stock its BAA product line exclusively.”

Suniva's module production operation in Norcross also aids in research on alternate materials and methods to optimize the power and reliability of its current and future products. New cell designs and prototypes are easily incorporated into modules which can be extensively stressed in sealed thermal cycling and climate chambers onsite, as well as tested on Suniva's ground mounted racks just outside the Suniva plant or in the rooftop PV array at Suniva's headquarters.

This integration also ensures that the highest quality standards are maintained, with all components thoroughly tested, both individually and as a completed product, for long-term reliability and minimum power degradation. Suniva constantly works to improve the design, power output and quality of its PV products.

