Microchip Adds Bluetooth® Module for Streaming Audio; Complete Certified Wireless Solution, Simple to Use On-Board Stack and Profiles

Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP, a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, today announced the expansion of its wireless product portfolio with a certified Bluetooth® Audio Module that supports audio for voice and music. The RN52 module provides extremely low power consumption in a small, surface-mount form factor, and includes standard Bluetooth audio and data profiles for all smartphone platforms. These features make it easy for designers to add high-quality wireless audio, combined with data capabilities, in a broad range of applications, such as wireless stereo speakers, headphones, automotive hands-free, medical devices and computer accessories.

The advantages of wireless, along with the rapidly expanding smartphone and tablet markets, are driving the demand for Bluetooth wireless audio accessories. Microchip's RN52 module, which is based on technology acquired from Roving Networks, has the Bluetooth stack on board. Including the stack on the module provides a simple-to-use and robust design model that works with any microprocessor or microcontroller, helping designers to get their accessories to market faster. The RN52's embedded Bluetooth stack includes the popular SPP, A2DP, HFP/HSP and AVRCP profiles, along with the iAP for use with iPhone® and iPod®. Additionally, the RN52 supports a variety of audio codecs, such as SBC, aptX®, AAC and MP3.

“The superior streaming-audio capability of the RN52 greatly expands Microchip's Bluetooth portfolio,” said Steve Caldwell, director of Microchip's Wireless Products Division. “We have incorporated all the major codecs and profiles, enabling customers to easily create Bluetooth wireless audio accessories with minimal design effort and fast time to market.”

Development Support

To make designing RN52-based Bluetooth accessories even faster, Microchip is also introducing the Bluetooth Audio Evaluation Kit (part # RN-52-EK). This new kit is expected to be available in February for $169.95.

Pricing & Availability

The RN52 Bluetooth Audio Module (part # RN-52-I/RM) is expected to be available in March, in a compact, surface-mount form factor. Pricing starts at $16.00 each, in 1,000-unit quantities.

Resources

