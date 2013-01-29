PHD Virtual Named 'Innovator' in Info-Tech Research Group's Virtual Backup Software Vendor Landscape Report

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

PHD Virtual Technologies, a pioneer in virtual machine backup and recovery, and innovator of virtualization monitoring solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by the Info-Tech Research Group achieving the overall highest product score ranking above all 14 vendors listed and placed 2nd on the overall Value Index with a score of 96 out of 100.

According to Info-Tech Research Group this Vendor Landscape report recognizes outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace by assessing their strength of offerings and strategy for the enterprise. Info-Tech Research Group Vendor Landscapes pay tribute to the contribution of exceptional vendors in a particular category.

In regards to PHD the report states, “PHD Virtual provides quick recovery and direct integration with hypervisor client for virtual backup from a single console. Small to mid-sized, cost conscious organizations are a good fit for PHD Virtual, but its architecture enables it to scale up into larger environments. If managing separate virtual and physical backups is not a concern, have a look at PHD Virtual.”

“We are thrilled with this latest recognition in both product and value that Info-Tech Research Group's Vendor Landscape provides especially based on the amount of competition we faced,” said Joe Noonan, Senior Director Product Management, PHD Virtual Technologies. “Their market overview clearly validates our cloud strategy that will be forthcoming this year and confirms our focus on ease of use and integration into customers' existing backup strategies and infrastructures and our products unmatched value and product features.”

