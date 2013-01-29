UnboundID Releases New Identity Data Platform to Drive Business Growth in the Identity Economy

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

UnboundID, a leading platform provider for identity data, today released Version 4.0 of the UnboundID Identity Data Platform, providing sophisticated data unification, new levels of security, and real-time scalability to manage the rapidly growing volume and transactions of identity data.

The new release expands the UnboundID solution for helping some of the world's largest telecommunications, financial services, enterprise, mobile, and cloud services companies manage their core asset in the identity economy: customer identity data.

With the rapid growth of mobile, social, and cloud applications, the data created by consumers is growing exponentially. Users tend to leave footprints over several systems, which can disguise the fact that those transactions all belong to the same identity.

According to Forrester Research, Inc. analyst Fatemeh Khatibloo in her January 2012 report titled Personal Identity Management Success Starts with Customer Understanding, “Forrester distinguishes four types of personal data: 1) individual identity data; 2) behavioral data; 3) derived data; and 4) self-identified data.”

Having a data platform that helps companies unify and prioritize this information provides a more complete picture of a customer's desires, needs and preferences. It greatly increases the value of a company's customer data.

The UnboundID Identity Data Platform enables its customers to provide highly personalized products and services. Companies can gain insights they've never had before, gaining a holistic view of end-customer preferences and levels of data participation.

Version 4.0 of the market's leading purpose-built identity data platform also provides a flexible and secure infrastructure for customers to productize and share identity data.

“We are living in an Identity Economy,” said UnboundID Vice President Andy Land. “As companies choose to leverage identity as an asset, the UnboundID Identity Data Platform can help them share and monetize identity data faster, easier and much more securely.”

The new version of UnboundID's platform focuses on the needs of today's top companies: speed and fine-grained control of data access. For example, data can be prioritized by the frequency that certain identity information is needed, like names and addresses, which can be pulled with sub-millisecond response times. Complex data from multiple sources can be unified and prioritized as needed for fast retrieval.

In addition to supporting accessibility through the LDAP and SCIM protocols, the platform increases usability by incorporating a generic REST-based Identity API. This new feature improves data access through common web development languages.

Key components of the UnboundID Identity Data Platform Version 4.0 are:

Identity Data Store – Securely manages and organizes data for sub-millisecond access.

– Securely manages and organizes data for sub-millisecond access. Identity Proxy – Directs and secures data at scale, providing intelligent load distribution and fail-over capabilities.

– Directs and secures data at scale, providing intelligent load distribution and fail-over capabilities. Identity Data Sync – Synchronizes and updates data from multiple sources, allowing for real-time data access.

About UnboundID Corp.

UnboundID is a leading platform provider for identity data, enabling companies to dynamically manage, protect, and share customer data in real-time across cloud, mobile and social applications. UnboundID solutions help companies increase average revenue per customer while significantly lowering their costs for service and application delivery. UnboundID is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas, and is funded by Silverton Partners and OpenView Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.unboundID.com.

UnboundID is a registered trademark of UnboundID Corp. All other company and product names mentioned are used only for identification and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

