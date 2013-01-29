LexisNexis Releases New Research, Litigation and Practical Guidance Tools Expanding its Comprehensive Portfolio of Legal Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional announced today the continued expansion of its comprehensive portfolio of interconnected research and productivity solutions―providing lawyers with essential information, workflow and analytical tools for all aspects of their legal work. Combining world-class information with cutting-edge technology, visualization tools and sophisticated analysis and productivity capabilities, the end-to-end LexisNexis® legal solutions portfolio supports legal professionals at every step of their work process, fueling productivity, confidence and better outcomes.

“It is our job to help legal professionals quickly move beyond information search and retrieval so they can focus on what they do best―lending their legal expertise and providing strategic advice to their clients,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Research and Litigation Solutions at LexisNexis. “By integrating and connecting our comprehensive portfolio of content, analytical and productivity tools, both locally and via the cloud, we offer legal professionals a complete, seamless solution and user experience―expediting and optimizing not only research, but also trial preparation, risk assessment, transactional work and more.”

To that end, LexisNexis solutions such as Lexis Advance® leverage cutting-edge technology that uniquely combines its High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC Systems®), an open-sourced big data technology, with a superior legal taxonomy and search algorithms. This instills intelligence and reveals hidden connections across large content sets with significant speed. These technology advantages also allow LexisNexis to keep its vast collection of legal information continuously up-to-date and available via multiple LexisNexis solutions―offering users trusted, timely information from the LexisNexis content repository of more than 26,000 news and business sources, such as Matthew Bender®, Mealey's™, Law360®, Michie™, ALM®, The New York Times® and The Wall Street Journal®, as well as an extensive collection of Public Records.

“I am most impressed with the vast amount of information Lexis Advance puts at your fingertips and the speed at which it can be found,” said Victoria Griffin, corporate in-house counsel at Red Letter Holdings, Inc.

Litigation Analytical & Productivity Tools

Lexis Advance users already have integrated access to LexisNexis® Verdict & Settlement Analyzer. Now, three more tools join it to offer a suite of litigation tools:

LexisNexis® MedMal Navigator SM provides medical litigators with an express advantage: leveraging industry-first, interactive Q&A technology, the new tool guides users through the medical and legal information relevant to their case, helping them assess the value of a case and formulate the appropriate on-point strategy quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively. The MedMal Navigator tool integrates up-to-date medical and legal content, so attorneys can understand the medicine and current standard of care, identify medical experts and analyze relevant case law.

LexisNexis® Litigation Profile Suite is newly integrated and provides a comprehensive portrait and vital facts of key players influential to a case, including expert witnesses, judges or opposing counsel. A dynamic, graphical snapshot delivers insights derived from more than 320,000 experts, over 100,000 full-text transcripts and more than 40,000 expert witness curricula vitae and resumes.

is newly integrated and provides a comprehensive portrait and vital facts of key players influential to a case, including expert witnesses, judges or opposing counsel. A dynamic, graphical snapshot delivers insights derived from more than 320,000 experts, over 100,000 full-text transcripts and more than 40,000 expert witness curricula vitae and resumes. CaseMap® document delivery now allows users to save documents directly to LexisNexis CaseMap, enabling litigators to quickly import and manage case facts, issues and research for faster and more informed decision making.

Practical Guidance Tools & Content

Transactional attorneys will benefit from value-added features, tools and content with modules of the Lexis® Practice Advisor offering:

Users of the Lexis Practice Advisor module, “Financial Restructuring & Bankruptcy,” and the upcoming new modules, “Securities & Capital Markets” and “Mergers & Acquisitions,” will not only be able to leverage the navigation, workflow and search advantage of Lexis Advance, they can also seamlessly access deeper legal research as well as use new analytical tools such as Lexis ® Market Tracker, giving them critical deal insights.

Market Tracker, giving them critical deal insights. Integration of content and tools from Knowledge Mosaic®, acquired in early 2013, will create a holistic securities and M&A research offering, giving users quick access to securities information at each step along their workflow.

Productivity & Analysis Tools

In 2013, Lexis® for Microsoft® Office will also integrate with Lexis Advance, offering users seamless access to deep legal research content and innovative tools without ever having to leave the Microsoft® Word and Outlook® applications lawyers use day-to-day―delivering even greater work efficiency and productivity.

New Legal Research Features and Functionality

Alongside these new products and integrations, Lexis Advance continues to enhance legal research usability and efficiency with new and enhanced capabilities. Launches this month include:

A Richer Shepard's ® Experience ―Both the Shepard's display and information in existing reports provide a broader experience with added depth of discussion, teaser text on citing references, easy toggling between list and details views, better sorting and the addition of a table of authorities.

―Both the display and information in existing reports provide a broader experience with added depth of discussion, teaser text on citing references, easy toggling between list and details views, better sorting and the addition of a table of authorities. Additional Alerts ―New alert types track legislative and regulatory events as they occur, keep tabs on pending legislation and provide notification on new documents related to an entity of interest.

―New alert types track legislative and regulatory events as they occur, keep tabs on pending legislation and provide notification on new documents related to an entity of interest. Enhanced Work Folders ―Users benefit from improved document updating capabilities, easier highlighting and annotating, as well as expanded sharing.

―Users benefit from improved document updating capabilities, easier highlighting and annotating, as well as expanded sharing. More Topic Summaries ―Topic summaries now support eight additional jurisdictions.

―Topic summaries now support eight additional jurisdictions. Mobile Advancements ―Enhanced mobile access/synching on Apple ® iPad ® , iPhone ® and other mobile devices extends to the offline workflow, including transfer of annotations.

―Enhanced mobile access/synching on Apple iPad , iPhone and other mobile devices extends to the offline workflow, including transfer of annotations. New Account Management Tool My Lexis™―My Lexis gives customers the ability to flexibly manage their account on their own schedule, with options to manage IDs and user content, as well as the ability to access user lists, subscriptions and contract information.

More Lexis Advance innovations and integration with LexisNexis® products and services will follow later in the year. More information on Lexis Advance can be found at http://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lexis-advance.page.

