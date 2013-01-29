CTPartners Promotes Five to Partner, Principal, Managing Partner and Vice Chairman

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CTPartners (NYSE MKT: CTP), a leading global retained executive search firm, today announced promotions in New York, Columbia, MD, London, and Paris.

In the U.S.,

Ron Porter has been promoted to Vice Chairman. A senior member of the firm's Human Resources & Inclusion Practices, Porter has developed an expertise during more than two decades dedicated to building diverse executive teams capable of successfully leading an organization through the challenges of today and tomorrow. He is based in New York.

Ernest Brittingham was promoted to Managing Partner. Based in Columbia, MD, Ernie is a member of the Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice and serves life sciences clients in medical devices, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology tools, medical technology and DME as well as those in technology and services.

In Paris,

Muriel Moreau was promoted to Partner. She is a member of the Financial Services Practice, where she serves private equity, investment banking, private banking, and corporate finance clients.

Axel de Schietere has been promoted to Principal. He is a member of the Financial Services and CFO/Financial Leadership Practices.

In London,

Laura Esam has been promoted to Principal. She is a member of the Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice.

Brian Sullivan, CEO of CTPartners commented, “We're pleased to reward the excellent performance by Ron, Ernie, Muriel, Axel & Laura. Their commitment to performance-based executive search and the experience they bring to their roles assures our clients the best search talent is available to them across all industries.”

About CTPartners

CTPartners is a leading performance-driven executive search firm serving clients across the globe. Committed to a philosophy of partnering with its clients, CTPartners offers a proven record in C-Suite, senior executive, and board searches, as well as expertise serving private equity and venture capital firms.

With origins dating back to 1980, CTPartners serves clients with a global organization of more than 400 professionals and employees, offering expertise in board advisory services and executive recruiting services in the financial services, life sciences, industrial, professional services, retail and consumer, and technology, media and telecom industries. Headquartered in New York, CTPartners has 23 offices in 15 countries.

www.ctnet.com