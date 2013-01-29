Workshare Launches Industry's First Mobile Collaboration & Comparison App for iPad and iPhone

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Workshare, a leading provider of secure enterprise collaboration applications, today announced the availability of the first app to offer document comparison for mobile devices. Available today for download on the Apple iTunes Store, the Workshare Mobile App for iOS devices is the first in a series of mobile initiatives the company is planning for 2013.

The Workshare Mobile App protects companies from the creation of information silos and the inability to track user access and activity around documents, which often result from employees sharing their work across unsecure methods of collaboration while using personal devices and applications.

The new app improves workforce productivity without compromising the security of documents or changing the way users access, review or edit them. The Mobile App integrates directly with Workshare's secure online platform, giving mobile users access to a rich set of security features. These include user authentication, password protection, permissions, time-limited file access, SSL and AES encryption and full audit trails.

Key benefits include:

Powerful, Efficient Collaboration – The industry's only full-featured mobile collaboration app extends Workshare's unique document comparison to mobile devices via a secure, native app. The app allows users to participate in existing collaborations, create new workflows and share content while on the move.

– The industry's only full-featured mobile collaboration app extends Workshare's unique document comparison to mobile devices via a secure, native app. The app allows users to participate in existing collaborations, create new workflows and share content while on the move. Comparison on the Road – Workshare Mobile App is the world's first mobile app to leverage DeltaView, a patented technology that allows users to compare multiple versions of documents accurately and quickly while on the move. Designed with mobile and tablet form factors in mind, Workshare Mobile App ensures users can immediately see what's new and have meaningful and detailed collaborations.

– Workshare Mobile App is the world's first mobile app to leverage DeltaView, a patented technology that allows users to compare multiple versions of documents accurately and quickly while on the move. Designed with mobile and tablet form factors in mind, Workshare Mobile App ensures users can immediately see what's new and have meaningful and detailed collaborations. Automatic Syncing – Workshare files and folders are instantly available on any iOS device and, when online, always up-to-date with the latest comments and changes made by fellow collaborators.

The Workshare Mobile App is currently available for iOS devices and will be launched for Android later this year.

“Given the mobile nature of today's workforce, offering native support for smartphones and tablets was a natural step as we build out our applications suite,” said Anthony Foy, CEO of Workshare. “Nearly every major sector, whether professional services, legal or finance, now faces the challenges of both enabling and securing a mobile workforce. Workshare allows companies to strike this balance. Employees can compare, collaborate and review files efficiently from their mobile devices, just as they would sitting at their desks.”

About Workshare

Workshare is a leading provider of secure enterprise collaboration applications. The Workshare platform allows individuals to easily create, share and manage high-value content anywhere, on any device. Workshare enhances the efficiency of the collaborative process by enabling content owners to accurately track and compare changes from contributors simultaneously. The integrated Workshare platform also reduces the commercial risk posed by inadvertently sharing confidential or sensitive documents. More than 1.8 million professionals in 70 countries use Workshare's award-winning desktop, mobile, tablet, and web applications. For more information visit http://www.workshare.com or follow Workshare on twitter at http://www.twitter.com/workshare.