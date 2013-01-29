Atlantic Blue Group to Sell Major Land Holdings in 2013

LAKE WALES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Atlantic Blue Group (Atlanticblue), a multi-generation real estate management, acquisition and development company headquartered in Lake Wales, Fla., today announced its decision to put its primary land holdings – Blue Head Ranch, Blue Head Farms and Tri-County Grove – on the market.

“The current business climate, along with recent changes in tax law, gives us the unique opportunity to explore the possible sale of these assets to maximize value for our shareholders,” said David Koon, president and CEO of Atlanticblue. “It is our hope that the future owners will carry on Atlanticblue's legacy of responsible and innovative stewardship of these assets.”

Atlanticblue has engaged CBRE Group, Inc., the world's largest commercial real estate services firm, to manage the sale and transfer of its assets and provide strategic counsel throughout the process.

Blue Head Ranch and Blue Head Farms provide cattle grazing leases, farmland for specialty crop leases, vegetable and hunting leases, as well as a cooling and packing facility – all located on approximately 65,000 acres in Southwest Highlands and DeSoto Counties. In addition, Atlanticblue is selling Tri-County Grove, a citrus operation located on 490 acres in Highlands County.