Massive Dynamics Announces Completion of the First Production Run of the iPhone 5© Battery Pack

Massive Dynamics Inc. MSSD announces today that it has confirmed that the first production run of the cutting edge iPhone 5 battery pack, consisting of 20,000 units, has been completed. The ergonomically designed battery pack effectively doubles the useful battery life of the popular iPhone 5, manufactured by Apple, Inc. AAPL while also serving as a protective case.

“The two week timetable for receipt of the product is realistic,” said Oscar Hines, President.

The battery pack will be available on Massive Dynamics consumer friendly e-commerce website, coming soon at (http://www.cocoblueusa.com). Final pricing, specifications and availability will be announced upon launch of the website.

More information on other breakthrough technology and products that Massive Dynamics develops and sells may be seen at http://www.massivedynamnicscorp.com.

About Massive Dynamics, Inc. MSSD

Massive Dynamics, Inc. is a Nevada corporation listed on the OTCBB under the trading symbol MSSD. The Company is an acquirer, developer and seller of leading edge communications technology and products – mainly focusing on the profitability of the oncoming universal Web 4.0 technologies.

