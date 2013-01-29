PROS Webinar

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

PROS:

WHO: PROS PRO , a big data software company, will demonstrate how you and your sales team can use Salesforce.com to make selling easier. Sales reps lose valuable selling time searching for the right prices, fumbling with multiple price books, and cutting and pasting data between Excel and Salesforce.com, which means lost time and money. Simple, streamlined pricing delivers the right price, to the right customer, fast. WHAT: Join Andrew Penchuk, PROS director for mid-market customer success, who will demonstrate how to reduce pricing complexity and turn around winning quotes. With PROS Quote2Win™ you'll learn how to: -- Automate differentiated pricing, served up on quote screens -- Create quotes faster and with far greater accuracy -- Introduce discipline into the quoting process -- Reduce discounting while improving margins and profitability WHEN: Feb. 7, 2013; 12:00 p.m. CST WHERE: To register for the event, visit the PROS website. BONUS: Webinar participants will receive free access – a $199 value – to join the PROS OUTPERFORM 2013 live webcast directly from the world-famous New York Stock Exchange on April 3-4, 2013. The annual event draws industry thought leaders and customers who offer thought-provoking insights on big data, data science, analytics and pricing.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO is a big data software company that helps customers outperform in their markets by using big data to sell more effectively. We apply 27 years of data science experience to unlock buying patterns and preferences within transaction data to reveal which opportunities are most likely to close, which offers are most likely to sell and which prices are most likely to win. PROS offers big data solutions to optimize sales, pricing, quoting, rebates and revenue management across more than 30 industries. PROS has implemented more than 500 solutions in more than 55 countries. The PROS team comprises more than 650 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of pricing software to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with pricing and big data software and its current expectations of the benefits of pricing and big data software for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's pricing and revenue management needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of pricing and big data software such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.