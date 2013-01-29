MMI Releasing Version 3.0 of its Asset Management Software, ONEview, in Early 2013

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

This February, Managed Maintenance, Inc., a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) and maintenance contract consulting provider, will roll out the much anticipated release of Version 3.0 of its web-based portal application, ONEview. MMI's ONEview asset management solution gives Channel Partners a tool to help grow and manage their Services Business, providing a valuable annuity-based revenue stream for their company, and important value-added service for their end-user customers looking to simplify tasks associated with managing hardware, software, and maintenance and warranty contracts.

Enhancements made in ONEview Version 3.0 were heavily driven by requests and feedback from our customers, and in many cases, their customers currently using the existing ONEview application (Version 2.0). Since MMI customers rely heavily on ONEview to manage their annuity business and automate processes within their organization, MMI made certain that functionality and user-experience was of paramount importance throughout the design discussions and subsequent application architecture of Version 3.0. Some highlights of Version 3.0 include a newer and more intuitive interface that is easier to navigate, better support features, customizable views and notifications, and new advanced search functionality. It is through the enhancement and addition of these features that MMI continues to be a leader in supporting its customers' unique business requirements and objectives.

“Our goal has always been to equip our partners with the best product on the market, one that will give them a competitive edge, and that their customers will truly appreciate,” said Tina Lux-Boim, President & CEO of MMI. “With this newest release, we feel we are meeting our objectives and delivering a quality product to the marketplace, one that our customers can use to manage their existing business, and leverage to gain new business opportunity while driving increased revenues for their organization.”

ONEview Version 3.0 is scheduled for released February 1, 2013.

To request a demo of ONEview Version 3.0, please contact us at cmillsap@managedmaint.com.

To learn more about MMI, please visit www.managedmaint.com.

About MMI: MMI solutions enable technology Manufacturers, Channel Partners, Distributors and Service Providers to maximize service contract revenues, while helping end-user organizations ensure uninterrupted maintenance and support coverage.