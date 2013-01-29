StreamSend Share 2.0 Adds Google+ Pages to Content Sharing

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

StreamSend, a leading email marketing service provider and creator of the enhanced social marketing tool suite StreamSend Share 2.0, is boosting its sharing power with Google+ Pages, offering StreamSend 2.0 customers fast, easy and effective email and content sharing capabilities to better reach customers and prospects.

Now, StreamSend Share 2.0 users can quickly upload photos, schedule and post messages to Google+, just as they do with Facebook, Twitter and other social sites. With Google+ Pages, you also have the option of creating circles of followers and sharing tailored content with those circles – a great opportunity to reach the right people with the right message.

“The social layers of Google+ offer a terrific opportunity to match people up with messages and content that they value and want to receive,” said Dan Forootan, president of StreamSend Email Marketing. “By offering this special sharing opportunity to our customers with StreamSend Share 2.0, we are letting them easily and effectively connect with the integrated resources that make Google+ a unique social network.”

StreamSend Share 2.0 customers can schedule and post to Google+ from one easy workbench. Responsive comments on those posts from Google+, Facebook and other sites all land in one place, letting StreamSend users respond to those comments from one easy dashboard. And StreamSend Share builds topical share boards along the way to further engage audiences.

Google+ users can also benefit by leveraging scheduled social posts and engaging customers with StreamSend Share.

StreamSend Share users can write a piece once, then use email as a launchpad to deliver it and schedule appearances everywhere: to Google+ pages, Facebook tabs, in blogs, into the inbox and out into the “share-o-sphere” via social. They can share the piece out and pin it on share boards automatically. The share boards collect followers who are automatically connected to those messages and senders can follow up automatically – and easily – with simple “quick send” campaign follow ups.

StreamSend Share then lets users track social shares to determine how many people viewed and shared their posts. They can automatically email the latest shares or share board topics, scheduling and creating engagement that is well received and highly valued. Meanwhile, all this messaging can be tracked to optimize future campaigns according to audience preferences for increasingly targeted, higher ROI campaigns.

Learn how to reach more viewers with StreamSend Share at http://www.streamsend.com/lp_getsocial.htm

StreamSend

StreamSend offers an easy-to-use, affordable and reliable email marketing service designed to help businesses maximize the reach of their marketing budget when sending an email newsletter or using Social Media. StreamSend offers a number of industry-leading standard pricing plans, private-label and affiliate programs and hands-on personal client service. Started in 1998, StreamSend is a leader in Email Marketing.