Tango Telecom Sets New Performance Standards for Diameter Routing

Tango Telecom, (www.tangotelecom.com), the leading provider of Policy and Charging Control and Advanced Messaging Solutions, today announced unprecedented performance figures for its Diameter Signalling Controller – iAX™ DSC.

In recent tests, iAX™ DSC has achieved a sustained performance of over 220,000 diameter messages per second per blade, based on dual CPU blades with Intel Xeon X5670's clocked at 2.93Ghz and running at 70% CPU utilization. The system delivers over 1,500,000 messages per second from a single blade chassis in a fully redundant configuration, demonstrating unprecedented scalability from commodity computing elements. iAX™ DSC has been deployed with several operators as a key component of Tango Telecom's next generation Policy architecture.

Kieran Kelly, CTO, Tango Telecom, comments, “In order to adapt mobile networks to maximise the advantages of next generation signaling, operators increasingly need sophisticated Diameter routing, interworking, load balancing and high availability capabilities. iAX™ DSC is based on widely deployed low-latency extreme-throughput packet processing technology from our Data Policy Enforcement product, and represents a x 3 improvement on the previous industry leading performance. The strength of our DSC comes from many years of experience with the evolving capabilities of existing networks and a proven reputation for interoperability with major vendors and for solving interworking and compatibility problems. Coupled with the established industry leading performance of our iAX™ platform, we believe that our DSC product has a major role to play in the engineering of next generation mobile networks.”

The DSC can be configured to meet specific network requirements including but not limited to the following:

As a 3GPP compliant Diameter Routing Agent (DRA) for Policy to enable key functions such as session binding, load balancing, failover and intelligent routing

As a Diameter Edge Agent (DEA) as outlined in the GSMA guidelines, to facilitate seamless roaming for LTE subscribers while ensuring network security with effective topology hiding

As a 3GPP compliant Inter-Working Function (IWF) to reduce the cost and complexity of adding new network elements

Tango Telecom's Diameter Signalling Controller avoids the need for complex integration and customisations as operators' grow their networks; reducing the cost and time of new implementions while increasing overall network reliability and scalability.

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Tango Telecom

Tango Telecom is the leading provider of Policy and Charging Control and Advanced Messaging Solutions for evolving networks. Tango Telecom partners with operators such as America Movil, Telefónica O2, Vodafone, Indosat, Zain Group, Axiata Group and Airtel Group to bring enhanced services to more than 550 million subscribers world-wide.