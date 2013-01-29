CVC Credit Partners Announce Partner Promotions

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CVC Credit Partners ("CVC Credit") has today announced that Gretchen Bergstresser, Jonathan Bowers, Tom Newberry and Christopher Allen are promoted to Partners.

Commenting on these promotions, Marc Boughton, Chief Executive of CVC Credit, said: "I am delighted to announce these promotions. Following the agreement with Resource America, Inc to create ‘CVC Credit Partners' from the merger of CVC Cordatus and Apidos Capital Management businesses in December 2011, the team has worked together to combine our expertise and provide Investors with global credit solutions whilst maintaining strong investment performance. One highlight for the Group was winning the global award for ‘Best CLO Manager of the year' at the Creditflux Manager Awards in 2012, our first combined award.”

NOTES TO EDITOR:

CVC Credit Partners

CVC Credit Partners is a CVC Capital Partners group company and is an independent asset management and investment group focused on sub-investment grade debt capital markets in the US and Europe. CVC Credit Partners is owned by CVC Capital Partners and Resource America, Inc. REXI.

CCP manages $8.5 billion in assets across 29 vehicles with top quartile performance across credit cycles achieving US finalist for ‘Best 2005, 2006 and 2007 U.S. CLO' categories and European winner of ‘Best boutique European CLO manager' and ‘Best 2007 European CLO' in 2011 as well as the global award for ‘Best CLO Manager' in 2012 at the Creditflux CLO Manager Awards.

CCP provides tailored, flexible and value-added solutions for investors seeking to invest in sub-investment grade credit instruments.