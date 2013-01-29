Green River Capital Experiences 163 Percent Growth in Short Sale, Door Knocking Referrals

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Green River Capital (GRC), a provider of customized REO asset management and loss mitigation services for mortgage servicers, investment firms, credit unions and banking institutions, announced today that in 2012 the company experienced more than 163 percent growth in short sale and door knocking referrals. GRC has maintained a right party contact rate on highly delinquent/no contact assets of 56 percent over that growth period. Also in 2012 the company launched a component servicing division and added key executives: Kim Schroeder as CIO and Tim Reilly as senior vice president of the GRC's short sale unit, GR Financial.

“With the company's ongoing growth of over 150 percent in the short sale division as well as the launch of our component servicing division, 2012 has been dedicated to responding to the market's changing needs,” said Joe D'Urso, president of GRC. “We credit our agility and a talented team for these results and for making our organization's expansion into component servicing possible. As our short sale activities continue to grow, Tim's expertise in this area and his leadership skills will prove to be very valuable and drive further success. Additionally, we are proud to add Kim to our executive team, and know his in-depth knowledge will only enhance our current infrastructure and day-to-day operations.”

Reilly joins GRC from BankUnited, where he was SVP of default administration. While there, he implemented the bank's default servicing process and oversaw collections, loss mitigation, short sales, modifications, foreclosure and bankruptcy, REO sales, and charge off/recovery activities. He was previously vice president of default and asset management for Deutsche Bank Securities, an executive manager for Real Estate Disposition Corp. (REDC) and has had leadership positions with Impac, ABN-AMRO, and Fairbanks Capital Corp. Reilly has served on the advisory boards for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the U.S. Foreclosure Network Attorneys and is a contributing member of the HOPE NOW early default initiatives. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas in Austin and gained executive education in finance from Stanford University.

Schroeder has more than 25 years of systems development and IT experience and leads GRC's technology and infrastructure strategies. Most recently, Schroeder was VP, Information and Business Services at iBAHN, where he was responsible for business processes and project management services. He was also an executive for large public companies, including Convergys and Interlake, where he became an expert in CRM systems, systems development and integration as well as data analytics and IT best practices. Schroeder has a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Utah and has garnered patents on CRM software technologies.

GRC's component servicing division was established to meet the rising demand for customized services and to support investors' and lenders' REO-to-rental initiatives. The division currently provides services on more than 4,000 properties each month, which include pre- and post-acquisition services, such as collateral underwriting, property and market level due diligence and transaction management services including, title searches, title curative activities, escrow administration and repair oversight.

