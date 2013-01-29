Standish Expands to Seattle, Taps Trent Dawson to Lead New Office

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Standish Management, LLC, a boutique provider of consulting services to managers of private equity, venture capital, real estate and fund of funds, today announced the launch of a new Seattle office. Standish also announced that Trent Dawson has joined the firm as a Director to lead the expansion effort in Seattle.

Dawson will be responsible for building and managing the Seattle-based team and growing the firm's client base in the Pacific Northwest market.

Before joining Standish, Dawson was Vice President, Finance for Voyager Capital, a Seattle-based venture capital firm. Prior to Voyager, he was part of the fund administration team at Schroders on the island of Bermuda where he managed the accounting and tax functions of private equity and venture capital funds located around the world. Dawson started his career with the audit group at Ernst & Young in Dallas and continued his work with E&Y in Bermuda, where he focused on audit and tax of various alternative investment funds and their management companies. Dawson earned a BA from the University of Texas at Tyler. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the AICPA.

“As a Standish client, Voyager has seen first hand the tremendous value they bring to the table. They offer a level of experience and sophistication that most funds simply can't leverage internally, in terms of both people and technology. Trent has a deep understanding of the intricacies and challenges associated with managing funds, and added to his experience working with Standish from the client side, he is a perfect fit for representing their brand in this market,” said Erik Benson, managing director at Voyager Capital.

“Standish has created the right model at the right time for private equity firms who require additional staff and more sophisticated systems and processes to meet the needs of institutional LPs,” said Bill Hughlett, Chief Financial Officer at Voyager.

Standish provides a range of services including web-based financial reporting to investors, partnership accounting, capital call and distribution management and performance return calculations. The Standish team of professionals currently serves over 200 funds. Standish plans to expand to other key markets across the U.S. in the near future to meet the growing demand for its highly specialized services.

About Standish:

Standish Management, LLC is an employee owned company that provides consulting and administration services to private equity, venture capital, real estate and fund of funds firms. Founded in 2006, Standish is based in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Boston and Seattle. For more information, visit www.standishmanagement.com.