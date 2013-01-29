Charles E. Potts Named President of Banno

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Banno, a provider of data-enriched Web and transaction marketing services for financial institutions, has announced that financial technology industry veteran Charles E. Potts has joined the company as president. In addition to his new leadership role at Banno, Potts will accelerate the product delivery strategies of the company's partnerships as well as direct Banno's growth within the financial services marketplace.

Wade Arnold (@wadearnold), CEO of Banno, explained, “Having Charles join our team is a privilege, and we have high expectations for his ability to substantially contribute to Banno's growth and further our role as a major innovator in the industry. His rich banking technology experience, contacts and knowledge combined with our agile tech environment is exactly what we need to continue to drive innovation, and support the objectives of the markets we serve.”

“This is a smart, strategic business move for Banno that further establishes the company's position as a major player in a high growth market,” added Richard Crone, founder and CEO of Crone Consulting LLC. “Charles' business experience, reputation and deep industry insights will enable this team's talent to drive Banno to capitalize on opportunities we can only imagine.”

With more than 25 years of experience in financial technology, Potts joins Banno after serving as managing director of business alliances and international sales at ProfitStars®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. He was particularly key to the organization's growth in European and South American markets, winning significant business deals during his tenure. Potts has extensive leadership experience in the banking industry, getting his start with the former Citizens & Southern National Bank (now Bank of America).

“Banno is an exciting place producing big ideas and delivering powerful solutions to financial institutions,” Potts said. “I have been very fortunate to see its evolution from the outside, and now will be able to contribute my past experience to growing our partner and customer business, all of whom will benefit from Banno's financial technology innovations.”

Potts arrived at ProfitStars in 2009 with the acquisition of Goldleaf Financial Solutions, where he was senior vice president of business development. There he was key to developing and managing Goldleaf's corporate development strategy, alliances and partnerships, and corporate communications. Prior to Goldleaf, Potts founded and was president and CEO of Beacon Software Inc., a provider of electronic banking solutions for community banks. He was also co-founder and president and CEO of iBank LLC, a provider of electronic bill presentment and payment solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Before iBank, Potts was vice president of business development for nFront (now Digital Insight) and held the position of global accounts manager at Interactive Planning Systems or IPS-Sendero (now a Fiserv company).

A frequent industry speaker and author, Potts is an active member and a past president of The Association for Financial Technology Providers (AFT) and former director for The Financial Managers Society. He is also on the board of PROFORMANCE. Potts is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University.

About Banno

Banno provides data-enriched Web and transaction marketing services with a focus on the mobile medium as its principal means of delivery. Through its award-winning technology, the company helps more than 325 financial institutions stimulate growth and business retention by promoting behavior-driven banking.

To learn more, connect with us at www.Banno.com.