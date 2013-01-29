Geomagic Releases Geomagic Spark, a Revolutionary and Powerful New Approach to Designing from Scan Data

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Geomagic®, a global company providing 3D technology for digital reality, announced the release of its new 3D scan and CAD design software, Geomagic® Spark™. This groundbreaking new product is the only 3D software that combines a live 3D scanning interface, built on Geomagic's robust 3D point and mesh editing platform, with a comprehensive direct modeling package, built on the innovative SpaceClaim® platform. In addition, Geomagic Spark includes powerful assembly modeling and 2D drawing capabilities. The result is an intuitive and powerful product that will allow CAD experts and CAD novices alike to create models for conceptualization, prototyping, manufacturing or documentation – easily and in one complete package.

With a powerful set of tools, Geomagic Spark's direct modeling CAD environment relies on a gesture-based user interface, a simple push/pull toolset, and a familiar ribbon-based GUI. Now, users can skillfully create accurate, manufacturable solid models and assemblies using scan and CAD data in the same application within minutes, even from partial scan data. With the power of Geomagic Spark, companies in the automotive, electronics, industrial design, consumer goods, tooling and aerospace industries can accelerate product development, facilitate better communication between teams, simplify design processes, and increase reliability in scan-to-CAD operations.

“Geomagic Spark delivers a truly transformative integration of scanning and design – for every level of user,” said Ping Fu, founder and CEO, Geomagic. “Combining Geomagic's scanning expertise with an innovative direct modeler allows designers and engineers to realize their creative inspiration, from basic reality capture applications, such as reverse engineering, to product design and modification. Geomagic Spark is powerful, affordable and capable of finishing a product quickly.”

Geomagic Spark is built on the SpaceClaim API, allowing Geomagic's advanced scanning technology to be seamlessly integrated with the direct modeling capabilities of SpaceClaim. To model, users easily move between scanning and editing tools, and the platform also enables the integration of many third-party add-ins built for the SpaceClaim software, including CAD translators, CAE, CAM, rendering and more.

"I was impressed how quickly I was able to start using Geomagic Spark right after installation," said David O'Connor, manager of technical services at ShapeGrabber, a manufacturer of 3D laser scanning devices. "The speed and ease Spark brings to the modeling process opens up whole new possibilities in the world of digitizing real-world objects."

Workflow, Features and Benefits

Geomagic Spark's integrated package begins with a live scanning interface, which currently supports Faro®, Hexagon® and Creaform® scanners, and also includes the ability to load existing scan data from other scanners. Designers can choose from a wide range of automated editing tools used to convert and edit data into a polygon mesh: sampling, noise reduction, wrap, mesh simplification and more. Within seconds, designers can transfer the mesh into the direct modeling CAD environment. Using intuitive solid modeling tools – like one-button extraction of curves, surfaces and solids – simplifies the process of creating solid geometry from the mesh. Users can then quickly perform a mesh-to-solid comparison and prepare interactive 2D technical drawings, annotations, dimensions and more.

Geomagic Spark natively allows users to import and export a wide range of MCAD-specific and industry-neutral (e.g., PDF and STEP) file formats, and separate data exchange modules are available for additional supported formats (e.g., CATIA and JT). This powerful combination of 3D data processing and CAD functionality ignites process efficiency in reverse engineering, production-focused manufacturing, prototyping, concept modeling, rendering and documentation. With its wide range of supported file formats, Geomagic Spark is especially well positioned to become an indispensable tool in service bureau production environments.

“At CCAT, we are very excited about the new Geomagic Spark,” said Tom Scotton of the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, a non-profit center of excellence in advanced technology. “This one product addresses the need for intuitive and uncomplicated conversion of point cloud data scans into true feature-based solid models that include easily created GD&T and PMI data definitions.”

Geomagic Spark is available in English, German, Chinese (simple and traditional), Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Czech.

Availability

Geomagic Spark is available now as well as part of Geomagic's new Enterprise Bundle, which also includes Geomagic Studio® 2013 and Geomagic Qualify® 2013. The Enterprise Bundle offers significant savings for those who require a full suite of 3D scan-to-CAD capabilities, advanced point and mesh processing, and cutting-edge metrology applications to leverage their 3D scanner investments.

To see more information, or to receive a free trial of Geomagic Spark or other exciting new Geomagic 2013 products, please visit Geomagic at http://geomagic.com/en/products/spark/overview.

About Geomagic

Geomagic (www.geomagic.com) is a global company dedicated to advancing and applying 3D technology for the benefit of humanity. Geomagic's scanning and design software solutions are used to capture and model 3D content from physical objects, organically sculpt complex shapes, and prepare products for manufacturing. In addition, the company produces powerful 3D metrology and inspection software that verifies dimensional quality by comparing as-built products to master designs. Geomagic's Sensable Phantom haptic devices simulate the sense of touch in a digital environment.

Geomagic's software and hardware are utilized by world-class customers in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical, consumer products, toys, collectibles, coin design, jewelry, fine art, heritage restoration, research, education, mold making, entertainment, training and surgical simulation. In fact, some of the world's leading companies and research organizations use Geomagic software, including Ford, BMW, Boeing, Harley Davidson, Timberland, Mattel/Fisher Price, Lego, Pratt & Whitney, NASA, Schneider Electronic, 3M, Danaher and Invisalign. Geomagic is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., USA, with an office in Boston, subsidiaries in Europe and Asia, and channel partners worldwide.

Geomagic, Geomagic Studio, Geomagic Qualify, Geomagic Qualify Probe, Geomagic Spark, Wrap, Geomagic Wrap, Phantom, OpenHaptics, Omni, Freeform, Claytools, Sensable and Sensable Technologies, Inc. are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geomagic Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130129005607/en/