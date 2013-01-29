MEDIA ALERT: Intercede Vice President to Speak About Bring Your Own Identity (BYOI) vs. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) at ITEXPO East 2013

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Intercede, the producer of MyID®, a world leader in identity and credential management systems, today announced that Peter Cattaneo, vice president of business development, will present at TMCNet's ITEXPO East 2013, taking place Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2013 in Miami. The panel, titled “Bring Your Own What? – BYOI vs. BYOD,” will examine the potential opportunity for both enterprises, service providers and government agencies to implement identity systems that can be incorporated into or replace their existing BYOD and mobile device management (MDM) policies, granting access levels to different users for specific applications and resources.

This session will discuss best practices for securing today's mobile workforce. Whether securing the device or the identity of user on that device – businesses need to understand the potential of mobile phones, tablets and laptops in the workplace and how to ensure data is protected.

The panel will be moderated by Frank Stinson of IntelliCom Analytics, and also will feature speakers from Enterproid and UnboundID.

Session Details:

ITEXPO EAST 2013

Who: Peter Cattaneo, vice president of business development at Intercede

What: “Panel: Bring Your Own What? – BYOI vs. BYOD.” Cattaneo will join a panel of experts to discuss identity versus device management in regards to enterprise BYOD programs

When: Noon – 12:45 p.m. EST, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013

Register: http://itexpo.tmcnet.com/east13/registration/e13-registration.aspx

About Intercede

Intercede® is a security software provider whose MyID® identity management platform enables global organizations and governments to create trusted digital identities for employees and citizens on secure devices such as smart cards, smartphones and tablets. MyID enables the protection of IP, assets, and digital content, delivering trusted digital identities as the cornerstone of cyber security strategies for government, defense, financial services and other industries. Intercede has been developing ID management systems since 1992 and MyID is currently deployed by end customers located in 24 countries. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom, listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM: IGP and ISO 9001 and TickIT certified. For more information please visit www.intercede.com.