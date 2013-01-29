Catalytic Products International Receives 2012 EBJ Business Achievement Award

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

In an industry that has managed to out perform the overall economy, a number of companies have seen significant growth, made successful forays into new areas, or developed technology to help build sustainability.

Catalytic Products International (CPI) is one of those companies and was recently recognized by Environmental Business Journal for Technology Merit Air Pollution Control.

“CPI was recognized for the design and manufacture of the VANGUARD ammonia abatement system, which can work through a range of influent flow rates and concentrations,” says Scott Shaver, vice president of marketing, CPI.

The VANGUARD system is a combined catalytic oxidizer and nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction system that can be economically applied with many industrial and chemical processes that exhaust ammonia and organic compounds where emissions are of concern.

Environmental Business Journal will honor 50 companies in San Diego in March for revenue growth, acquisitions, innovative project designs, technology applications, new practice areas, social contributions and industry leadership in 2012.

About Catalytic Products International

Catalytic Products International is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of custom air pollution control systems, offering all types of VOC, NOx, and odor abatement systems while providing unbiased evaluations discussing the pros and cons of each. Other products and services include: Heat exchangers, energy recovery systems, catalyst products, particulate removal systems, maintenance services, and process engineering support.

About the EBJ Business Achievement Awards

In October-December 2012, Environmental Business Journal and Climate Change Business Journal solicited nominations for the EBJ/CCBJ Business Achievement Awards. Nominations were accepted in 200-word essays in either specific or unspecified categories. Final awards were determined by a committee of EBJ staff and EBJ editorial advisory board members. (Disclaimer: Company audits were not conducted to verify information or claims submitted with nominations.)