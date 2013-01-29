IMM Adds 50 Financial Institutions to Document Exchange

LINDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

IMM, a provider of innovative eSignature, workflow and document solutions for financial institutions, today announced that in the past five months 50 financial institutions have signed on to implement Document Exchange, its cloud-based eSignature solution.

IMM has experienced rapid and steady adoption of Document Exchange since introducing it to the market in July 2012. Powered by Adobe® EchoSign®, Document Exchange provides financial institutions an intuitive, hosted experience for electronic document delivery and eSignatures that result in greater efficiencies and cost savings. Document Exchange enables financial institutions to close transactions more quickly while making the signing experience easy and convenient for financial institutions and their customers.

“We have been extremely pleased with the response to Document Exchange,” said John Levy, EVP and co-founder of IMM. “To add 50 new customers in such a short window of time is a testament to the value eSignature technology and paperless processes bring to financial institutions.”

Browser- and device-agnostic, IMM's Document Exchange integrates with a wide variety of financial core and lending/deposit systems as well as the majority of ECM/imaging systems to create an automated archival of eSigned documents. The solution performs signer authentication, captures intent to sign and validates ongoing document integrity to produce legally enforceable electronic signature records.

Levy added, “Document Exchange is helping banks and credit unions remain compliant; the solution meets all closed-end lending requirements, which is important as many institutions shift to the closed-end lending model as a result of new guidelines. Also, with the IRS' recent acceptance of eSignatures on 4506-T forms, Document Exchange is playing a very important, strategic role for many financial institutions by expediting the process of receiving tax transcripts from the IRS.”

About IMM

Based in Linden, N.J., IMM develops and delivers innovative technology solutions that enable financial institutions to electronically streamline their business operations and processing environments. With a strong and secure legacy of serving more than 600 banks and credit unions with solutions for eSignature capture, business process (workflow) automation, and document presentment, IMM continues to create advanced software applications that promote clients' sustainability while dramatically increasing productivity and operational efficiencies.

For more information, visit www.immonline.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/imm, Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/IMM/84946545833 and Twitter @immonline.