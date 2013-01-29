Motorola Solutions Introduces New Mobile Computer for Field-Based Knowledge Workers

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and services for enterprise and government customers, today announced the new MC45 mobile computer – its first WAN-based solution in a new category of mobile computers that address the needs of field-based mobile workers in cost-sensitive enterprises. The cost- and size-optimized MC45 is targeted at applications such as customer relationship management (CRM), sales order entry, inventory management, proof of delivery, direct store delivery (DSD) and route accounting, while expanding the range of solutions available for small- and medium-sized businesses and fast-growing emerging markets.

KEY FACTS

Designed to help value-conscious enterprises affordably automate business processes in field mobility applications, the MC45 is ideal for field service/sales opportunities as well as the transportation and logistics industry.

The rugged and ergonomic MC45 offers wireless LAN (802.11 a/b/g) and WAN (3.5G HSDPA voice/data) connectivity along with a large outdoor viewable 3.2" display, numeric keypad and a full-shift battery with power management capabilities.

The MC45 features a high-performance laser scanner with patented Adaptive Scanning technology to serve scan-intensive data capture environments, a touch screen for signature capture as well as a 3.2 megapixel color camera capable of picture taking and decoding 1D/2D barcodes.

Along with the recently introduced rugged MC67 EDA and durable ET1 WAN tablet, the MC45 EDA represents an extension to Motorola's enterprise mobile computing WAN portfolio.

The MC45 also supports Motorola's RhoMobile Suite, which can synchronize data and operate in either a connected or disconnected environment and also enables businesses to cost-effectively develop enterprise applications once and deploy them on both Windows Embedded Handheld™ and Android-based Motorola devices, allowing for consistent user experiences.

The MC45 is available with Motorola's Service from the Start with Comprehensive Coverage program, providing coverage for normal wear and tear as well as accidental damage to internal and external components, significantly reducing unforeseen repair expenses.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Girish Rishi, senior vice president of enterprise solutions, Motorola Solutions

“As a value-conscious device, the MC45 enables organizations to equip their mobile workforces with an affordable solution that empowers enterprise knowledge workers with a communication and productivity tool. Built around Motorola's core enterprise mobile computing fundamentals for targeted markets, the MC45 does not compromise on quality, reliability or core feature set.”

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and services for enterprise and government customers. Through leading-edge innovation and communications technology, it is a global leader that enables its customers to be their best in the moments that matter. Motorola Solutions trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “MSI.” To learn more, visit www.motorolasolutions.com. For ongoing news, please visit our media center or subscribe to our news feed.

