ACI Worldwide Recognized as the Leader in the U.S. Large Bank Market for 2012 and a Company to Watch in 2013 by Aite Group

ACI Worldwide ACIW, a leading international provider of payment systems, announced today it has been recognized in a recent cash management industry report issued by the Aite Group as the Leader in the U.S. Large Bank Market in 2012 as well as a Vendor to Watch in 2013. Aite Group also recognized ACI's Universal Online Banker™ for its ease of use with the Usability Award. These new accolades coincide with general availability of the newest version of Universal Online Banker during December 2012.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from Aite as it represents a strong affirmation of ACI's market solution and the vision we have shared with the market,” said Matt Ellis, senior vice president, online. “Universal Online Banker brings an innovative solution to the marketplace. It allows financial institutions to offer product options which fulfill unique customer needs that break down the traditional bank defined silo walls. Universal Online Banker is already delivering on the promise of stronger customer relationships and delivering new revenue streams.”

The special mentions of ACI within the Aite report, “Leading U.S. Cash Management Vendors: Winning Strategies for a New Environment,” include:

Leader in the U.S. Large Bank Market -“Recent enhancements to its customer dashboard and key modules make its offerings robust in functionality as well as scalable and sufficiently intuitive to serve businesses of all sizes.”

A longer excerpt of the report can be accessed here.

“The cash management market continues to evolve and grow,” said Christine Barry, Research Director, Aite Group. “I fully expect that the developments noted in this year's report will continue to drive innovation which will continue to push the growing market demand for new and easy to use cash management products.”

