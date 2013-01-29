Fast-Growing Swedish LBS Provider, Appello, Selects QlikView Business Discovery Platform

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

QlikTech QLIK, a leader in Business Discovery – user-driven Business Intelligence (BI), today announced that Appello, which delivers global solutions in mobile location-based services, is using the QlikView Business Discovery platform to improve its sales, product management and marketing positioning of Wisepilot and NeverLate.

Appello's Wisepilot offers a truly complete navigation experience with turn-by-turn voice instructions and easy-to-use services. Its NeverLate solution helps customers 24/7 by telling them when to leave home, work or any other place in order to get to their destination in time. QlikView's rapid, self-service access to information enables Appello to analyze sales and user behavior of more than 30 million users in over 100 countries. More than one billion entries are handled in QlikView every day. Before selecting QlikView, Appello's developers built their own statistical solutions. With QlikView, they can now focus on strategic analysis and more easily create new apps for the presentation of the desired data. As such, Appello has minimized the working hours of manual preparation of reports.

“QlikView is very quick to follow up ratios every day,” said Marina Davarinou, Head of Marketing at Appello. “We compare the sales index to budget and which markets are generating the most sales. At the same time, we can obtain information on how well we manage to stimulate the use of our products. With QlikView, we can see how different products sell on their platform. It is easily updated each morning and allows us to make quick and informed decisions. QlikView also simplifies the work for us in the marketing department in terms of segmentation, pricing, and follow-up campaigns.”

Appello's LBS portfolio is today available in over 100 countries and has 30 million users worldwide, 1.3 million of them in Sweden. Their customers are operators and handset manufacturers as well as end consumers who can download applications to their mobile phones. Some examples of Appello's customers include Samsung, TeliaSonera, Telenor, Airtel, Tim, Sony Mobile and T-Mobile. Appello has won several awards, including the receipt of Gold Mobile, which is awarded by the magazine Mobile, for their navigation solution Wisepilot.

About QlikTech

QlikTech QLIK is a leader in Business Discovery—user-driven Business Intelligence (BI). Its QlikView Business Discovery solution bridges the gap between traditional BI solutions and inadequate spreadsheet applications. The in-memory associative search technology QlikTech pioneered created the self-service BI category, allowing users to explore information freely rather than being confined to a predefined path of questions. Appropriate from SMB to the largest global enterprise, QlikView's self-service analysis can be deployed with data governance in days or weeks. The QlikView Business Discovery platform's app-driven model works with existing BI solutions, offering an immersive mobile and social, collaborative experience. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, QlikTech has offices around the world serving approximately 26,000 customers in over 100 countries.

