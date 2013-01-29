Lighthouse Introduces Proactive Litigation Preparedness Planning with eDiscovery Playbook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Lighthouse eDiscovery, a leader in technology-enabled eDiscovery services, today announced the launch of eDiscovery Playbook, a consulting service that transforms eDiscovery into a pragmatic, repeatable business process that reduces risk and minimizes business interruptions for clients.

Lighthouse eDiscovery Playbook is designed to help corporations with growing litigation portfolios develop an all-inclusive eDiscovery management strategy that is tailored to their business. By instituting a litigation readiness plan, clients improve their overall pre-litigation conduct, gain greater control over their data and avoid delayed productions and associated sanctions.

“Lighthouse reviewed our internal eDiscovery procedures, identified our collections pain points and helped us implement an eDiscovery Playbook,” said Jeff Christianson, executive vice president and general counsel, F5 Networks. “We are now developing more efficient processes where roles will be more clearly defined so that we can confidently execute on a repeatable eDiscovery process in future litigation.”

Organizations failed to produce required information in more than 30 percent of ESI requests in 2012, according to Symantec's 2012 Information Retention and eDiscovery Survey. Those surveyed indicated these failures resulted in the inability to make timely decisions, damaged reputations, compromised legal positions, fines, court sanctions, and raised profiles as litigation targets.

“With electronic data growing exponentially and scrutiny of eDiscovery conduct on the rise, effective, proactive litigation preparation and execution is more important than ever,” said Debora Motyka Jones, director of product strategy, Lighthouse eDiscovery. “Our litigation readiness plan combines comprehensive, interdisciplinary focus with proven eDiscovery models and best practices gleaned from our work on more than 5,000 matters with Fortune 100 and Am Law 100 clients. The result is a pragmatic, repeatable eDiscovery plan that is customized to each client's specific needs and capabilities.”

Lighthouse eDiscovery Playbook is available immediately at a starting price of $7,500. Please contact sales@lhediscovery.com for more information.

About Lighthouse eDiscovery

Lighthouse eDiscovery guides clients through every aspect of eDiscovery, from the simplest projects to the most complex, risky matters. Our experienced, dedicated client teams deliver with high velocity, unparalleled quality, and a pragmatic focus on lowering overall eDiscovery costs. We develop highly innovative applications built on leading third-party technology, making it more effective and easier to use, and we custom-engineer solutions to specific client requirements. Our client-aligned approach has enabled us to form long-term relationships with many of the world's leading corporations and top law firms who rely on Lighthouse to meet all of their eDiscovery needs. For more information, visit www.lhediscovery.com.