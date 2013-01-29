Coupons.com Expands Its Savings Club with the Addition of Dining and Entertainment Offers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Coupons.com, the leader in digital coupons, including online printable, pure digital and mobile promotions, today announced the launch of multiple new features to its Savings Club program. Members of the Coupons.com Savings Club now will find offers for dining, movies and recreation from top national and local brands, as well as high-value coupons for grocery and household items. The monthly subscription service allows savvy savers to gain access to thousands of additional coupons.

New savings categories include:

Dining: Consumers can save up to 50% at thousands of dining establishments, including fine restaurants, fast-food chains, dessert parlors and catering businesses.

Movies: Big screen enthusiasts can save up to 35% on individual or group tickets.

Recreation: Members can save on a variety of recreational activities, such as bowling, performances, sporting events and theme parks.

“The Coupons.com Savings Club provides many great savings options for savvy shoppers,” said Jeanette Pavini, Coupons.com household savings expert. “While the core coupons will continue to remain free on Coupons.com, the Savings Club is an instance where it makes sense to spend a little to save even more. By taking advantage of just one of the new dining, movie or recreation offers, the savings can pay for the membership.”

Coupons.com remains a free site where consumers can access one of the largest and highest quality selections of free coupons from top brands. On average, the site offers well over 200 coupons daily, providing consumers with thousands of dollars in potential savings every year. By adding the paid Savings Club service, which is $3 per month or $30 for an annual membership, consumers not only have access to the offers at Coupons.com, but also access to many unique, high-value offers spanning popular coupon categories, including automotive, beverages, office supplies, personal care and pet care.

To join the Savings Club, which includes a 30-day free trial, simply go to http://www.coupons.com and click the “Savings Club” module at the bottom of the page. Once registration is complete, members will have access to the Savings Club, and will see Club coupons marked with a red Savings Club icon in the coupon gallery.

