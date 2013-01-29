United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Increased Earnings

United Bankshares, Inc. UBSI, today reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter and the year of 2012 as compared to the fourth quarter and year of 2011. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $21.2 million or $0.42 per diluted share, up 5% from earnings of $20.3 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2011. Earnings for the year of 2012 were $82.6 million or $1.64 per diluted share, an increase of 9% from earnings of $75.6 million or $1.61 per diluted share for the year of 2011.
“The year 2012 was another successful year for United,” stated Richard M. Adams, United's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “Earnings rose from 2011 while the dividend to shareholders was increased for the 39th consecutive year. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.”
Fourth quarter of 2012 results produced a return on average assets of 1.01% and a return on average equity of 8.44%. For the year of 2012, United's return on average assets was 0.98% while the return on average equity was 8.35%. United's annualized returns on average assets and average equity were 0.94% and 8.17%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2011 while the returns on average assets and average equity was 0.97% and 8.50%, respectively, for the year of 2011.
The results for the fourth quarter and year of 2012 included noncash, before-tax, other-than-temporary impairment charges of $2.0 million and $7.4 million, respectively, on certain investment securities. In comparison, the results for the fourth quarter and year of 2011 included noncash, before-tax, other-than-temporary impairment charges of $6.3 million and $20.4 million, respectively, on certain investment securities. Also included in the results for the year of 2012 was an accrual of $3.3 million with respect to a settlement of claims asserted in class actions against United Bank, Inc. of West Virginia. In addition, United completed its acquisition of Centra Financial Holdings, Inc. (Centra) during the third quarter of 2011. As a result, comparisons for the year of 2012 to the year of 2011 are impacted by increased levels of average balances, income, and expense due to the acquisition. At consummation, Centra had assets of approximately $1.3 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, deposits of $1.1 billion and shareholders' equity of $131 million.
United's asset quality continues to outperform its peers. United's percentage of nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income of 1.43% at December 31, 2012 compares favorably to the most recently reported percentage of 2.86% at September 30, 2012 for United's Federal Reserve peer group. At December 31, 2012, nonperforming loans were $92.8 million, up from nonperforming loans of $79.7 million or 1.28% of loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2011. During the third quarter of 2012, loans totaling $20.5 million to two commercial customers were placed on nonaccrual status. The loss potential on these loans has been properly evaluated and allocated within the company's allowance for loan losses. As of December 31, 2012, the allowance for loan losses was $73.9 million or 1.13% of loans, net of unearned income, which was comparable to $73.9 million or 1.19% of loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2011. Total nonperforming assets of $142.3 million, including OREO of $49.5 million at December 31, 2012, represented 1.69% of total assets which also compares favorably to the most recently reported percentage of 2.21% at September 30, 2012 for United's Federal Reserve peer group.
United continues to be well-capitalized based on all regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 13.7% at December 31, 2012 while its Tier I capital and leverage ratios are 12.4% and 10.6%, respectively. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10%, a Tier I capital ratio of 6% and a leverage ratio of 5%.
Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $71.3 million, a decrease of $2.4 million or 3% from the fourth quarter of 2011 due mainly to a decrease in the average yield on earning assets. The fourth quarter of 2012 average yield on earning assets decreased 22 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2011. In addition, average earning assets decreased $142.9 million or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2011 as average short-term investments and average investment securities declined $270.3 million and $83.8 million, respectively. Average net loans did increase $211.2 million or 3% for the fourth quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter of 2011 partially offsetting the decreases in average short-term investments and investment securities. Partially offsetting the decreases to tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was a decline of 20 basis points in the average cost of funds as compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 3.83%, which was a decrease of 5 basis points from a net interest margin of 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2011.
Tax-equivalent net interest income for the year of 2012 was $284.1 million, an increase of $16.8 million or 6% from the year of 2011. This increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets from the Centra acquisition. Average earning assets increased $553.6 million or 8% from the year of 2011. Average net loans increased $600.9 million or 11% for the year of 2012. In addition, the average cost of funds declined 22 basis points from the year of 2011. Partially offsetting the increases to tax-equivalent net interest income for the year of 2012 was a decline of 25 basis points in the average yield on earning assets as compared to the year of 2011. The net interest margin for the year of 2012 was 3.81%, which was a decrease of 6 basis points from a net interest margin of 3.87% for the year of 2011.
On a linked-quarter basis, United's tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was flat from the third quarter of 2012, decreasing $262 thousand or less than 1% due mainly to a decrease in the average yield on earning assets. The fourth quarter of 2012 average yield on earning assets decreased 11 basis points while the average cost of funds decreased 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2012. Average earning assets were flat during the quarter as average net loans grew $101.4 million while average short-term investments and average investment securities decreased $54.5 million and $8.0 million, respectively. The net interest margin of 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2012 was a decrease of 4 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.87% for the third quarter of 2012.
For the quarters ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, the provision for loan losses was $5.9 million and $4.3 million, respectively, while the provision for the year of 2012 was $17.9 million as compared to $17.1 million for the year of 2011. Net charge-offs were $5.8 million and $17.8 million for the fourth quarter and year of 2012, respectively, as compared to $3.9 million and $16.3 million for the same time periods in 2011. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.36% and 0.28% for the fourth quarter and year of 2012, respectively. United's most recently reported Federal Reserve peer group's net charge-offs to average loans percentage was 0.64% for the third quarter of 2012.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $16.7 million, which was an increase of $4.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2011. Included in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 were noncash, before-tax, other-than-temporary impairment charges of $2.0 million on certain investment securities as compared to noncash, before-tax other-than-temporary impairment charges of $6.3 million on certain investment securities for the fourth quarter of 2011. Excluding the results of the noncash, other-than-temporary impairment charges as well as net gains and losses from sales and calls of investment securities, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 would have increased $275 thousand or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2011. This increase for the fourth quarter of 2012 was due primarily to increases of $362 thousand in income from trust and brokerage services due to increases in volume and the value of assets under management and $469 thousand in mortgage banking income due to increased production and sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $524 thousand in fees from deposit services.
Noninterest income for the year of 2012 was $66.3 million, which was an increase of $15.5 million from the year of 2011. Included in noninterest income for the year of 2012 were noncash, before-tax, other-than-temporary impairment charges of $7.4 million on certain investment securities as compared to noncash, before-tax, other-than-temporary impairment charges of $20.4 million on certain investment securities for the year of 2011. Excluding the results of the noncash, other-than-temporary impairment charges as well as net gains and losses from sales and calls of investment securities, noninterest income for the year of 2012 would have increased $3.6 million or 5% from the year of 2011. This increase for the year of 2012 was due primarily to increases of $2.5 million in income from trust and brokerage services due to increases in volume and the value of assets under management and $1.5 million in mortgage banking income due to increased production and sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market.
On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was flat from the third quarter of 2012, increasing $111 thousand or less than 1%. Included in the results for the fourth quarter of 2012 and third quarter of 2012 were noncash, before-tax, other-than-temporary impairment charges of $2.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively. Excluding the results of the noncash, other-than-temporary impairment charges as well as net gains and losses from sales and calls of investment securities, noninterest income would have decreased $337 thousand or 2% on a linked-quarter basis due primarily to a decrease of $492 thousand in income from trust and brokerage services due to a decrease in volume.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $49.3 million, a decrease of $756 thousand or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2011. Merger expenses of $744 thousand related to the acquisition of Centra was included in the results for the fourth quarter of 2011. In addition, equipment expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 declined $728 thousand due to lower amounts of maintenance and depreciation expense. Partially offsetting these amounts were increases of $516 thousand and $404 thousand in employee compensation and benefits expense, respectively.
Noninterest expense for the year of 2012 was $204.7 million, an increase of $20.6 million or 11% from the year of 2011 as employee compensation increased $6.8 million due to additional employees from the Centra merger and employee benefits increased $3.8 million due mainly to an increase in pension costs. In addition, the increase was partially due to the previously mentioned litigation settlement accrual. The remainder of the increase in noninterest expense from the year of 2011 was due mainly to the additional offices and equipment from the Centra merger.
On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 decreased $4.6 million or 9% from the third quarter of 2012. This decrease was due primarily to the litigation settlement accrual in the third quarter. In addition, data processing fees declined $666 thousand as United completed its conversion to a new servicer.
During the fourth quarter of 2012, United's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per share. The 2012 dividend of $1.24 per share represented the 39th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders.
United has consolidated assets of approximately $8.4 billion with 115 full service offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".
Cautionary Statements
The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its December 31, 2012 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2012 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including certain plans, expectations, goals and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies; the nature and extent of governmental actions and reforms; and rapidly changing technology and evolving banking industry standards.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|
December 31
2012
|
December 31
2011
|
December 31
2012
|
December 31
2011
|EARNINGS SUMMARY:
|Interest income, taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$ 81,300
|$ 87,261
|$ 330,310
|$ 323,109
|Interest expense
|9,996
|13,537
|46,190
|55,794
|Net interest income, taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
|71,304
|73,724
|284,120
|267,315
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,632
|1,732
|6,413
|6,587
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|69,672
|71,992
|277,707
|260,728
|Provision for loan losses
|5,947
|4,268
|17,862
|17,141
|Noninterest income
|16,745
|11,874
|66,292
|50,837
|Noninterest expenses
|49,273
|50,029
|204,656
|184,048
|Income taxes
|9,983
|9,312
|38,874
|34,766
|Net income
|$ 21,214
|$ 20,257
|$ 82,607
|$ 75,610
|PER COMMON SHARE:
|Net income:
|Basic
|$ 0.42
|$ 0.40
|$ 1.64
|$ 1.62
|Diluted
|0.42
|0.40
|1.64
|1.61
|Cash dividends
|$ 0.31
|$ 0.31
|1.24
|1.21
|Book value
|19.74
|19.29
|Closing market price
|$ 24.34
|$ 28.27
|Common shares outstanding:
|Actual at period end, net of treasury shares
|50,276,573
|50,212,948
|Weighted average- basic
|50,276,137
|50,207,410
|50,265,620
|46,803,432
|Weighted average- diluted
|50,294,593
|50,235,812
|50,298,019
|46,837,363
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on average assets
|1.01%
|0.94%
|0.98%
|0.97%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|8.44%
|8.17%
|8.35%
|8.50%
|Average equity to average assets
|11.97%
|11.56%
|11.78%
|11.44%
|Net interest margin
|3.83%
|3.88%
|3.81%
|3.87%
December 31
2012
|
December 31
2011
|
December 31
2010
|
September 30
2012
|PERIOD END BALANCES:
|Assets
|$ 8,420,013
|$ 8,451,470
|$ 7,155,719
|$ 8,381,378
|Earning assets
|7,459,217
|7,492,400
|6,334,914
|7,426,785
|Loans, net of unearned income
|6,511,416
|6,230,777
|5,260,326
|6,422,613
|Loans held for sale
|17,762
|3,902
|6,869
|12,905
|Investment securities
|729,402
|824,219
|794,715
|766,713
|Total deposits
|6,752,986
|6,819,010
|5,713,534
|6,753,924
|Shareholders' equity
|992,251
|968,844
|793,012
|988,429
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|December
|December
|September
|June
|March
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2012
|2012
|Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)
|$
|79,668
|$
|85,529
|$
|81,336
|$
|81,105
|$
|81,788
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|1,632
|1,732
|1,552
|1,560
|1,669
|Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|81,300
|87,261
|82,888
|82,665
|83,457
|Interest Expense
|9,996
|13,537
|11,322
|12,050
|12,822
|Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|71,304
|73,724
|71,566
|70,615
|70,635
|Provision for Loan Losses
|5,947
|4,268
|4,346
|3,436
|4,133
|Non-Interest Income:
|Fees from trust & brokerage services
|3,678
|3,316
|4,170
|4,013
|3,984
|Fees from deposit services
|10,606
|11,130
|10,521
|10,393
|10,312
|Bankcard fees and merchant discounts
|745
|643
|866
|738
|647
|Other charges, commissions, and fees
|539
|559
|513
|600
|577
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,248
|1,339
|1,247
|1,255
|1,289
|Mortgage banking income
|851
|382
|819
|483
|318
|Other non-interest revenue
|818
|841
|686
|648
|658
|Net other-than-temporary impairment losses
|(2,002)
|(6,286)
|(2,255)
|(1,742)
|(1,377)
Net gains (losses) on sales/calls of investment
securities
|
262
|
(50)
|
67
|
199
|(82)
|Total Non-Interest Income
|16,745
|11,874
|16,634
|16,587
|16,326
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Employee compensation
|18,272
|17,756
|17,258
|17,965
|17,907
|Employee benefits
|4,892
|4,488
|5,271
|5,823
|5,192
|Net occupancy
|5,005
|5,018
|5,060
|5,321
|5,042
|Data processing
|3,009
|3,019
|3,675
|2,639
|3,209
|Amortization of intangibles
|669
|832
|697
|724
|762
|OREO expense
|1,908
|1,879
|2,160
|2,160
|2,328
|FDIC expense
|1,525
|1,496
|1,489
|1,495
|1,555
|Other expenses
|13,993
|15,541
|18,259
|15,125
|14,267
|Total Non-Interest Expense
|49,273
|50,029
|53,869
|51,252
|50,262
|Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|32,829
|31,301
|29,985
|32,514
|32,566
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|1,632
|1,732
|1,552
|1,560
|1,669
|Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)
|31,197
|29,569
|28,433
|30,954
|30,897
|Taxes
|9,983
|9,312
|9,099
|9,905
|9,887
|Net Income
|$
|21,214
|$
|20,257
|$
|19,334
|$
|21,049
|$
|21,010
|MEMO: Effective Tax Rate
|32.00%
|31.49%
|32.00%
|32.00%
|32.00%
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Year Ended
|December
|December
|December
|December
|2012
|2011
|2010
|2009
|Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)
|$ 323,897
|$316,522
|$323,382
|$365,845
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|6,413
|6,587
|5,906
|11,199
|Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|330,310
|323,109
|329,288
|377,044
|Interest Expense
|46,190
|55,794
|85,196
|120,374
|Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|284,120
|267,315
|244,092
|256,670
|Provision for Loan Losses
|17,862
|17,141
|13,773
|46,065
|Non-Interest Income:
|Fees from trust & brokerage services
|15,845
|13,343
|13,637
|13,065
|Fees from deposit services
|41,832
|42,110
|39,220
|40,289
|Bankcard fees and merchant discounts
|2,996
|2,572
|4,786
|4,155
|Other charges, commissions, and fees
|2,229
|1,849
|1,918
|1,906
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|5,039
|5,286
|4,673
|3,416
|Mortgage banking income
|2,471
|952
|662
|608
|Other non-interest revenue
|2,810
|3,563
|5,116
|5,236
|Net other-than-temporary impairment losses
|(7,376)
|(20,414)
|(9,815)
|(15,020)
|
Net gains on sales/calls of investment
securities
|
446
|
1,576
|
2,006
|
315
|Total Non-Interest Income
|66,292
|50,837
|62,203
|53,970
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Employee compensation
|71,402
|64,611
|60,564
|58,901
|Employee benefits
|21,178
|17,358
|16,749
|19,192
|Net occupancy
|20,428
|18,596
|17,246
|17,018
|Data processing
|12,532
|11,637
|10,820
|10,880
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,852
|2,429
|1,884
|2,561
|OREO expense
|8,556
|7,008
|11,131
|5,487
|FDIC expense
|6,064
|8,468
|9,684
|9,177
|Other expenses
|61,644
|53,941
|54,134
|51,911
|Total Non-Interest Expense
|204,656
|184,048
|182,212
|175,127
|Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|127,894
|116,963
|110,310
|89,448
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|6,413
|6,587
|5,906
|11,199
|Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)
|121,481
|110,376
|104,404
|78,249
|Taxes
|38,874
|34,766
|32,457
|10,951
|Net Income
|$ 82,607
|$75,610
|$71,947
|$67,298
|MEMO: Effective Tax Rate
|32.00%
|31.50%
|31.09%
|14.00%
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31
|December 31
|2012
|2011
|December 31
|December 31
|December 31
|Q-T-D Average
|Q-T-D Average
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|$423,373
|$669,533
|$432,077
|$636,003
|$461,389
|Securities Available for Sale
|626,516
|692,540
|625,625
|696,518
|653,276
|Securities Held to Maturity
|50,311
|60,415
|43,467
|59,289
|67,036
|Other Investment Securities
|61,436
|69,096
|60,310
|68,412
|74,403
|Total Securities
|738,263
|822,051
|729,402
|824,219
|794,715
|Total Cash and Securities
|1,161,636
|1,491,584
|1,161,479
|1,460,222
|1,256,104
|Loans Held for Sale
|11,160
|5,582
|17,762
|3,902
|6,869
|Commercial Loans
|4,665,208
|4,377,276
|4,726,292
|4,378,345
|3,533,559
|Mortgage Loans
|1,499,636
|1,565,638
|1,490,306
|1,556,905
|1,459,286
|Consumer Loans
|299,598
|315,022
|301,182
|299,030
|270,506
|Gross Loans
|6,464,442
|6,257,936
|6,517,780
|6,234,280
|5,263,351
|Unearned Income
|(6,011)
|(5,263)
|(6,364)
|(3,503)
|(3,025)
|Loans, Net of Unearned Income
|6,458,431
|6,252,673
|6,511,416
|6,230,777
|5,260,326
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(73,727)
|(73,562)
|(73,901)
|(73,874)
|(73,033)
|Goodwill
|375,583
|372,902
|375,583
|375,626
|311,765
|Other Intangibles
|10,521
|11,641
|10,107
|12,950
|2,940
|Total Intangibles
|386,104
|384,543
|385,690
|388,576
|314,705
|Real Estate Owned
|47,870
|51,729
|49,484
|51,760
|44,770
|Other Assets
|368,097
|399,503
|368,083
|390,107
|345,978
|Total Assets
|$8,359,571
|$8,512,052
|$8,420,013
|$8,451,470
|$7,155,719
|MEMO: Earning Assets
|$7,408,771
|$7,551,646
|$7,459,217
|$7,492,400
|$6,334,914
|Interest-bearing Deposits
|$4,936,757
|$5,227,649
|$4,928,575
|$5,199,848
|$4,510,279
|Noninterest-bearing Deposits
|1,795,810
|1,614,185
|1,824,411
|1,619,162
|1,203,255
|Total Deposits
|6,732,567
|6,841,834
|6,752,986
|6,819,010
|5,713,534
|Short-term Borrowings
|293,034
|285,747
|314,962
|254,766
|193,214
|Long-term Borrowings
|284,954
|353,220
|284,926
|345,366
|386,458
|Total Borrowings
|577,988
|638,967
|599,888
|600,132
|579,672
|Other Liabilities
|48,568
|47,436
|74,888
|63,484
|69,501
|Total Liabilities
|7,359,123
|7,528,237
|7,427,762
|7,482,626
|6,362,707
|Preferred Equity
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Common Equity
|1,000,448
|983,815
|992,251
|968,844
|793,012
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|1,000,448
|983,815
|992,251
|968,844
|793,012
|Total Liabilities & Equity
|$8,359,571
|$8,512,052
|$8,420,013
|$8,451,470
|$7,155,719
|MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities
|$5,514,745
|$5,866,616
|$5,528,463
|$5,799,980
|$5,089,951
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended
|December
|December
|September
|June
|March
|Quarterly Share Data:
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2012
|2012
|Earnings Per Share:
|Basic
|$ 0.42
|$ 0.40
|$ 0.38
|$ 0.42
|$ 0.42
|Diluted
|$ 0.42
|$ 0.40
|$ 0.38
|$ 0.42
|$ 0.42
|Common Dividend Declared Per Share
|$ 0.31
|$ 0.31
|$ 0.31
|$ 0.31
|$ 0.31
|High Common Stock Price
|$ 25.80
|$ 29.29
|$ 26.40
|$ 29.45
|$ 30.91
|Low Common Stock Price
|$ 23.02
|$ 19.06
|$ 22.54
|$ 23.87
|$ 27.36
|Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
|Basic
|50,276,137
|50,207,410
|50,276,074
|50,274,665
|50,235,374
|Diluted
|50,294,593
|50,235,812
|50,295,162
|50,308,228
|50,300,538
|Memorandum Items:
|Tax Applicable to Security Sales/Calls
|$ 92
|$ (18)
|$ 23
|$ 70
|$ (29)
|Common Dividends
|$ 15,587
|$ 15,571
|$ 15,589
|$ 15,605
|$ 15,570
|Dividend Payout Ratio
|73.48%
|76.87%
|80.63%
|74.14%
|74.11%
|Year Ended
|December
|December
|December
|December
|YTD Share Data:
|2012
|2011
|2010
|2009
|Earnings Per Share:
|Basic
|$ 1.64
|$ 1.62
|$ 1.65
|$ 1.55
|Diluted
|$ 1.64
|$ 1.61
|$ 1.65
|$ 1.55
|Common Dividend Declared Per Share
|$ 1.24
|$ 1.21
|$ 1.20
|$ 1.17
|Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
|Basic
|50,265,620
|46,803,432
|43,547,965
|43,410,431
|Diluted
|50,298,019
|46,837,363
|43,625,183
|43,456,889
|Memorandum Items:
|Tax Applicable to Security Sales/Calls
|$ 156
|$ 552
|$ 702
|$ 110
|Common Dividends
|$ 62,351
|$ 56,827
|$ 52,300
|$ 50,837
|Dividend Payout Ratio
|75.48%
|75.16%
|72.69%
|75.54%
|EOP Employees (full-time equivalent)
|1,529
|1,619
|1,451
|1,477
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended
|December
|December
|September
|June
|March
|EOP Share Data:
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2012
|2012
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|19.74
|$19.29
|$ 19.66
|$
|19.52
|$
|19.42
|Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)
|$
|12.06
|$11.56
|$ 11.98
|$
|11.82
|$
|11.71
|52-week High Common Stock Price
|$
|30.91
|$30.84
|$ 30.91
|$
|30.91
|$
|30.91
|Date
|03/19/12
|01/19/11
|03/19/12
|03/19/12
|03/19/12
|52-week Low Common Stock Price
|$
|22.54
|$18.78
|$ 19.06
|$
|18.78
|$
|18.78
|Date
|08/02/12
|09/22/11
|10/04/11
|09/22/11
|09/22/11
|EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
|50,276,573
|50,212,948
|50,275,998
|50,275,869
|50,274,104
|Note:
|(1) Tangible Book Value Per Share:
|Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|992,251
|$ 968,844
|$ 988,429
|$
|981,181
|$
|976,303
|Less: Total Intangibles
|(385,690)
|(388,576)
|(386,359)
|(387,056)
|(387,766)
|Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|606,561
|$ 580,268
|$ 602,070
|$
|594,125
|$
|588,537
|÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock)
|50,276,573
|50,212,948
|50,275,998
|50,275,869
|50,274,104
|Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)
|$
|12.06
|$ 11.56
|$ 11.98
|$
|11.82
|$
|11.71
|Three Months Ended
|December
|December
|September
|June
|March
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2012
|2012
|Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin:
|Net Loans
|4.74%
|5.18%
|4.85%
|5.01%
|5.02%
|Investment Securities
|2.65%
|3.08%
|3.28%
|2.91%
|3.08%
|Money Market Investments/FFS
|0.39%
|0.23%
|0.18%
|0.27%
|0.26%
|Average Earning Assets Yield
|4.37%
|4.59%
|4.48%
|4.41%
|4.47%
|Interest-bearing Deposits
|0.60%
|0.69%
|0.63%
|0.65%
|0.67%
|Short-term Borrowings
|0.16%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|Long-term Borrowings
|3.36%
|4.85%
|4.73%
|4.78%
|4.83%
|Average Liability Costs
|0.72%
|0.92%
|0.81%
|0.84%
|0.89%
|Net Interest Spread
|3.65%
|3.67%
|3.67%
|3.57%
|3.58%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.83%
|3.88%
|3.87%
|3.76%
|3.78%
|Selected Financial Ratios:
|Return on Average Common Equity
|8.44%
|8.17%
|7.76%
|8.58%
|8.63%
|Return on Average Assets
|1.01%
|0.94%
|0.92%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|Efficiency Ratio
|52.01%
|51.47%
|56.44%
|54.50%
|53.35%
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|Year Ended
|December
|December
|December
|December
|2012
|2011
|2010
|2009
|Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin:
|Net Loans
|4.90%
|5.18%
|5.30%
|5.46%
|Investment Securities
|2.98%
|3.61%
|4.65%
|5.08%
|Money Market Investments/FFS
|0.27%
|0.28%
|0.31%
|0.18%
|Average Earning Assets Yield
|4.43%
|4.68%
|4.91%
|5.27%
|Interest-bearing Deposits
|0.64%
|0.82%
|1.21%
|1.75%
|Short-term Borrowings
|0.11%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.14%
|Long-term Borrowings
|4.45%
|4.79%
|4.30%
|4.24%
|Average Liability Costs
|0.82%
|1.04%
|1.53%
|1.98%
|Net Interest Spread
|3.61%
|3.64%
|3.38%
|3.29%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.81%
|3.87%
|3.64%
|3.59%
|Selected Financial Ratios:
|Return on Average Common Equity
|8.35%
|8.50%
|9.19%
|8.81%
|Return on Average Assets
|0.98%
|0.97%
|0.95%
|0.85%
|Loan / Deposit Ratio
|96.42%
|91.37%
|92.07%
|96.08%
|Allowance for Loan Losses/ Loans, Net of Unearned Income
|1.13%
|1.19%
|1.39%
|1.18%
|Allowance for Credit Losses (1)/ Loans, Net of Unearned Income
|1.16%
|1.22%
|1.43%
|1.22%
|Nonaccrual Loans / Loans, Net of Unearned Income
|1.10%
|0.96%
|1.14%
|0.89%
|90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans, Net of Unearned Income
|0.28%
|0.26%
|0.13%
|0.35%
|Non-performing Loans/ Loans, Net of Unearned Income
|1.43%
|1.28%
|1.28%
|1.26%
|Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets
|1.69%
|1.56%
|1.57%
|1.44%
|Primary Capital Ratio
|12.57%
|12.25%
|12.00%
|10.56%
|Shareholders' Equity Ratio
|11.78%
|11.46%
|11.08%
|9.76%
|Price / Book Ratio
|1.23
|x
|1.47
|x
|1.61
|x
|1.14
|x
|Price / Earnings Ratio
|14.82
|x
|17.51
|x
|17.71
|x
|12.90
|x
|Efficiency Ratio
|54.08%
|51.81%
|53.87%
|51.35%
|Note: (1) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|December
|December
|September
|June
|March
|Asset Quality Data:
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2012
|2012
|EOP Non-Accrual Loans
|$ 71,559
|$ 59,892
|$ 81,861
|$ 63,279
|$ 62,037
|EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans
|18,068
|16,179
|12,475
|10,029
|9,816
|EOP Restructured Loans (2)
|3,175
|3,592
|4,091
|4,255
|4,335
|Total EOP Non-performing Loans
|$ 92,802
|$ 79,663
|$ 98,427
|$ 77,563
|$ 76,188
|EOP Other Real Estate & Assets Owned
|49,484
|51,760
|50,040
|48,608
|49,864
|Total EOP Non-performing Assets
|$142,286
|$131,423
|$ 148,467
|$ 126,171
|$ 126,052
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December
|December
|December
|December
|December
|Allowance for Credit Losses:(1)
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Beginning Balance
|$75,536
|$75,494
|$75,727
|$75,039
|$70,010
|Provision for Credit Losses (3)
|5,815
|4,136
|17,665
|16,988
|13,773
|81,351
|79,630
|93,392
|92,027
|83,783
|Gross Charge-offs
|(6,180)
|(4,398)
|(20,555)
|(19,605)
|(25,762)
|Recoveries
|386
|495
|2,720
|3,305
|17,018
|Net Charge-offs
|(5,794)
|(3,903)
|(17,835)
|(16,300)
|(8,744)
|Ending Balance
|$75,557
|$75,727
|$75,557
|$75,727
|$75,039
|Notes:
|(1) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
|(2) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $375, $1,277, $1,427 and $2,283 at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012 and March 31, 2012, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in the “EOP Non-Accrual Loans.”
|(3) Includes the Provision for Loan Losses and a provision for lending-related commitments included in Other Expenses.
United Bankshares, Inc.
Steven E. Wilson, Chief Financial Officer
800-445-1347 ext. 8704
