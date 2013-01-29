Gulf South Closes 4.000% Senior Notes Exchange Offer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP BWP today announced the expiration of the exchange offer of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP, relating to its outstanding $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "Notes"), which commenced on December 17, 2012.

The exchange offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 28, 2013. Gulf South expects to deliver an aggregate principal amount of $292,750,000 of new notes for the old notes accepted for exchange.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP BWP is a midstream master limited partnership that provides transportation, storage, gathering and processing of natural gas and liquids for its customers. The Partnership and its subsidiaries operate approximately 14,540 miles of pipelines and underground storage caverns with an aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 197 billion cubic feet (Bcf) and liquids capacity of approximately 20 million barrels. The Partnership is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation L, which holds 55% of the Partnership's equity, excluding incentive distribution rights. Additional information about the Partnership can be found on its website at www.bwpmlp.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans or prospects for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and its subsidiaries. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP's control and the risk factors and other cautionary statements discussed in Boardwalk's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.