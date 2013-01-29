Rogers Corporation Updates Guidance for the Fourth Quarter

ROGERS, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Rogers Corporation ROG (“Rogers” or the “Company”) today announced revised guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012. Rogers now projects fourth quarter net sales from continuing operations of approximately $124 million compared to the November 5, 2012 guidance of $129 to $135 million. That guidance included $1.6 million of net sales from its non-woven products operating segment, which the Company previously announced would cease operations at the end of the 2012. This segment will be treated as a discontinued operation as of the fourth quarter of 2012 and therefore, is not included in the revised sales guidance. The Company's consolidated results from continuing operations will no longer contain this segment, and prior periods will be restated to reflect this change.

The GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2012 are now expected to range from $0.24 to $0.30. These per share estimates include anticipated net special charges of approximately $0.28 per diluted share during the quarter. Excluding these charges, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations are expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.58 compared to the November 5, 2012 guidance of $0.69 to $0.79 per diluted share. The quarterly earnings were negatively impacted by lower demand and lower production absorption in the quarter; however, the Company believes its streamlining initiatives are still delivering the expected cost savings.

The special adjustments are comprised of:

$4.3 million of pre-tax charges primarily associated with moving the final inspection operation for Curamik Electronics Solutions from its site in Eschenbach, Germany to Hungary. This move had been previously announced, but the cost of the move could not be reasonably estimated until now.

$2.9 million pre-tax charge related to the lengthening of the forecast period for asbestos liabilities and the related insurance receivables. In the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company deemed it appropriate to increase the forecast period for asbestos litigation claims from 5 to 10 years as it now has a longer, more meaningful history of asbestos claims activity, which provides greater confidence in the reasonableness of the longer forecast period.

$1.1 million in fourth quarter losses relate to the negative foreign currency impact of the Japanese Yen depreciation and unfavorable mark to market valuation declines on copper commodity hedges during the period. In both cases, these valuation changes will result in lower costs to the Company in 2013 as currencies are exchanged and materials are purchased at the lower rates.

These charges were partially offset by approximately $2.1 million of favorable inventory adjustments as the Company updated its costing methodology during the quarter.

The Company is currently working through its year-end closing process to finalize results, which it expects to report during the third week of February 2013. A table reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP earnings amounts with the updated guidance projections is included below in this press release.

Bruce D. Hoechner, President and CEO commented, “October and November sales were very strong but during the month of December we experienced a considerable decline in orders across all of our businesses. This decrease in demand is likely related to the broader economic environment, including concerns over the US fiscal cliff issues. The market indices appear to be more positive as we enter 2013 and we believe we will see improved growth as the year unfolds. There is still a strong outlook in 2013 for the build out of 4G/LTE in the telecom space and the China stimulus package that will benefit the mass transit and energy markets. We continue to have a strong presence in several faster growing markets such as hand held mobile devices and expect them to have a favorable impact on our results going forward.”

Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes non-GAAP information provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain special adjustments that may not be indicative of the core business operating results. Rogers believes that this additional financial information is useful to management and investors in assessing the Company's historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

Projected Earnings per Diluted Share Guidance Reconciliation: Fourth Quarter 2012

EPS Range Low High GAAP estimated net earnings from operations $ 0.24 $ 0.30 Impact of special adjustment items: Special charge streamlining – primarily Curamik move to Hungary (0.19 ) (0.19 ) Asbestos liability increase due to forecast period change (0.13 ) (0.13 ) Inventory valuation accounting change 0.09 0.09 Foreign currency and hedge valuations (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Total special adjustments (0.28 ) (0.28 ) Non-GAAP estimated net earnings from operations $ 0.52 $ 0.58

